Some call the Korean War "the Forgotten War," but to U.S. Army veteran Harry Franco, the Gulf War also qualifies.
The Bakersfield resident and North High grad served in that short, intense war, which in 1991 drove Saddam Hussein's invading Iraqi forces out of neighboring Kuwait.
But that war would not be Franco's last.
A dozen years later, in 2003, Franco was again called up to serve in a war zone — this time as an Army reservist in the post-9/11 Iraq War.
He has served four deployments in all.
Today the 57-year-old is fighting his longest war so far: service-related illnesses, including post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.
"I wouldn't say I was gung-ho," he said of his time in the military. "But I was by the book. I was trying to excel, to do everything right."
"I was always in the field," he remembered. "I was always training."
‘The sun looked like the moon’
Born in San Diego, young Harry grew up in Bakersfield and attended local schools.
After graduating from North High in 1983, he tried attending Bakersfield College and working. Work won out.
At the age of 22, after holding down a series of jobs that provided a paycheck, but little else, he joined the Army in February 1988.
He couldn't have known war, or more precisely, wars, were in his future.
"I was in the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment," he recalled. "We spearheaded the VII Corps into Iraq."
Franco recalled the long buildup of U.S. and coalition forces and equipment in Saudi Arabia, just across the border from Iraq. The buildup began after Iraq invaded and attempted to annex oil-rich Kuwait in late summer 1990.
Bulldozers were brought in to cut a pathway through the berm, a barrier that snaked across the desert along the border.
The regiment was armed with M1A1 Abrams tanks and tanklike Bradley fighting vehicles. Franco was initially designated as "air defense," an operator of Stinger missiles, shoulder-fired ground-to-air weapons. But coalition forces owned the skies, and it turned out there was no need to use the Stingers.
"The Air Force took care of all (enemy) aircraft," he said. "We more or less ended up being, like, scouts, observers."
He rode in a non-armored Humvee, and their regiment moved so fast, he recalled, they may have passed an unseen Iraqi unit.
As Iraqi forces retreated from Kuwait, they left a devastating environmental disaster in their wake.
According to data captured in 1991 by NASA Landsat satellites, Iraqi forces set fire to more than 650 oil wells and damaged almost 75 more, which spewed crude oil across the desert and into the Persian Gulf.
Fires burned for 10 months.
"The sun looked like the moon," Franco remembered of the black oil smoke that nearly blotted out the sun as more than 1 billion barrels of crude burned or spilled into the waters of the Gulf.
U.S. Army veteran Enrique "Rick" Gonzalez Jr. served with Franco in the 2nd Armored Cavalry during the Gulf War, and in Germany before the war. But the men didn't know each other until much more recently.
"I work at the veterans clinic here in town," Gonzalez said. "When we met there I thought he looked familiar."
But it took weeks before they finally figured out their connection.
"Now he's one of the closest friends I have," Gonzalez said.
"Besides being my brother in arms, he's just a great guy. Loyal, dependable. He's just there for me."
Back to Iraq
After the Gulf War, Franco returned to Germany. He would later be involved in Operation Desert Falcon, which was related to the enforcement of the no-fly zone in Iraq.
"I was involuntarily extended to go to that one," he remembered.
After returning to the United States, Franco received combat engineer training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. More training came at Fort Lewis, Wash.
"I was in Fort Lewis, Wash., from ’94 to ’96. In February ’96, after I completed eight years, is when I left active duty."
By March, he was in the Army Reserve, living and working in Bakersfield and serving part-time with the 736th Transportation Company headquartered on Chester Avenue.
Married with children, Franco was concerned to see reserve units being called up for the buildup to the Iraq War. But he and more than 30 others in his unit had no choice when the orders came through for members of the 736th to augment the 348th Transportation Company out of Phoenix.
"A couple days later, I was in Phoenix," he said. "They didn't really give us much time."
The training was abbreviated as well, and in winter 2003, he landed in Kuwait.
"About a week before the ground war started, we got attached to the 3rd Infantry Division to haul fuel for them."
He had become a weekend warrior with the Army Reserve, but now the Army required his service again, so he found himself halfway around the world as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Before he returned home later that year, he had just missed being involved in a roadside bomb attack on a fuel convoy. One of his comrades, James Miller, was killed in that attack.
"When I came back in 2003, my mom said I was different," he remembered.
He was sent back again in 2005. The following year, his marriage came apart.
In 2006, Franco left the Army for good. He was struggling with his PTSD. Major surgery in 2013 to remove a pre-cancerous mass from his intestines undermined his physical health even further.
He can no longer work a regular job. He receives disability pay through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
But he is happily married again, and focuses much of his energy on art and woodcraft pieces inspired by his and others' service to their country.
Many of his pieces go to his one-time comrades in arms as gifts.
"I enjoy doing this. I enjoy messing with this stuff," he said. "I can't work no more, and this is giving me something for my brain to do."
He calls the small operation run out of his garage Army Doggs Creations.
It's therapeutic, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.