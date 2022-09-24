Although many people look forward to the holiday season, it's the lead-up to Halloween that brings me the most joy. The creepy movies on TV and in theaters, the spooky events and gatherings and, of course, the books.
Each year is an opportunity to enjoy the finally cooler weather by sitting somewhere comfortable and revisiting a classic or seeking out something new.
This October will be a selection of new (or new to me) selections starting with "The Daughter of Doctor Moreau" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
A prolific short story writer, Moreno-Garcia has drawn notice the past two years with "Gods of Jade and Shadow," for which she was nominated for a Nebula Award (highlighting science fiction and fantasy), and "Mexican Gothic," also nominated for multiple awards, about a woman who heads to an isolated estate to rescue her cousin who she believes is being poisoned by her new family.
In "Daughter," the protagonist is the isolated woman, the offspring of the doctor made famous in H.G. Wells' 1896 novel about Moreau's quest to create human-like hybrids. Carlota's life in Yaxaktun, on Mexico's Yucatán peninsula, is disrupted by the arrival of Eduardo, the son of the doctor's benefactor.
Moreno-Garcia presents another tale of a woman who is empowered through self-discovery as she navigates a hostile world.
Also on the TBR pile this month is "Ghost Story" by Peter Straub. The author died Sept. 4 at age 79. A contemporary of Stephen King, with whom he wrote the 1984 fantasy novel "The Talisman" and its 2011 sequel, "Black House," Straub catapulted to international fame with the 1979 novel, which was loosely adapted into a film two years later starring Fred Astaire, Melvyn Douglas, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and John Houseman.
The novel focuses on four men living in upstate New York who make up the Chowder Society, which has gathered together for the last 50 years. Since the death of their fifth member a year prior, all have been plagued by nightmares and now tell each other ghost stories. Fearing for their lives, they enlist one of their nephews to unravel the mystery tied to a fatal accident from their past that is having very serious consequences.
King, a horror master himself, named "Ghost Story" one of the best horror novels of the late 20th century (in his nonfiction work "Danse Macabre" about the genre in print, radio, film and comics).
And, if horror and science fiction aren't your bag even at the most appropriate time of the year, a final recommendation comes with just a little magic (time travel) in Emma Straub's "This Time Tomorrow." That name is no coincidence as Emma inherited father Peter's knack for writing.
I was reminded of the book upon reading Straub's compelling Twitter thread (@emmastraub) about her father after he died. (Those Twitter-averse can read her story about him on Vulture.)
"This Time Tomorrow" centers on Alice, a relatively happy woman who is now facing the imminent death of her beloved father.
While she has been in a holding pattern with her life — same job, same apartment — she finds her life upended when, after a night out to celebrate her 40th birthday, she wakes up on the eve of her 16th birthday in her childhood home.
From there, the story becomes her experiment to see if her new actions in her past can change the way her life and her father's have played out.
Although some reviews state there are shades of "13 Going on 30" and "Back to the Future," this promises to be a tearjerker dealing with family issues we all eventually face.
