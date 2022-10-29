Around this time of year, many of us are giving thanks, grateful for what we already have — or what we are about to enjoy.
With Thanksgiving, that gratitude comes on the plate in a celebration of home cooking and traditional favorites.
Although it would be easy to go with cookbooks as a good focus this month, I'm opting for food-based biographies.
Let's start with James Beard, who could be seen as the father, or "bachelor uncle" as author John Birdsall describes him, of American cuisine. Birdsall's "The Man Who Ate Too Much," nominated this year for an award from the foundation named after Beard, is a deeper dive into the life of the chef, author and teacher.
Birdsall writes, "If you live in the United States and believe in farmers' markets and produce stands to supply flavor and seasonal delight to your cooking ... you owe a debt to James Beard."
But beyond the impressive career, the author delves into Beard's private life, exploring how a closeted gay man became the first American food "celebrity" while hiding an essential part of himself from the public.
Undoubtedly, Beard helped pave the way for the prominence of food in our popular culture. A TV cooking show host himself, he likely would have been fascinated by where food television has gone, including reality competitions.
The story of late chef Fatima Ali, voted fan favorite of her season of Bravo's reality competition "Top Chef," is told in the new posthumous memoir "Savor: A Chef's Hunger for More."
But this book, co-authored by collaborator Tarajia Morrell, is no reality star tell-all. Ali, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2018, planned to spend the year doctors said she had left traveling the world to complete her culinary bucket list.
When her condition quickly worsened by the end of that year, the book changed form. "Savor" is an "ode to the food, family and countries Ali loved" told in her words from earlier essays, recollections from the week Morrell spent with her in the hospital and by Ali's mother, Farezeh Durrani. Ali died at age 29 in January of 2019.
Starting in Pakistan, where Ali was born, the book charts the young chef's culinary adventures and career. Through the work, Ali aimed to spark conversations not just about how we deal with death but life, overcoming life's challenges and possibly inspiring others who follow.
If you'd like to save the emotional reading for a later time, consider my final recommendation: "Spiced" by Dalia Jurgensen.
The author traded her job in publishing for a chance to work as a novice chef at Nobu in New York City. She later goes on to work at reputable New York establishments La Cote Basque and Veritas, ending up as a pastry chef.
This first-person account of what goes on behind kitchen doors and after hours at the bars that staff frequent was exciting enough to earn a blurb from Anthony Bourdain, whose 2000 book "Kitchen Confidential" paved the way for all the others who came after. He praised the book's "great insider stuff" and deemed it a valuable addition to the genre.
If you're longing for an escape from the 9-to-5 life along with some culinary insight and spicy adventures, this one is worth picking up.
