Age: 37
Multicultural business development officer for Kern Schools Federal Credit Union
Growing up in Lost Hills, Jaime Doniaz had his eyes set on moving to a big city and being successful.
He was taught the value of a dollar and the value of an education at a young age and after graduating from Wasco High School, Jaime moved to Bakersfield to attend CSUB. He knew he wanted a different life from that of his parents – one he could use to give back to them as well as his community.
But moving from a town of fewer than 2,000 people to a city of over 300,000 was a bit of a culture shock. He found himself surrounded by people who looked like him but came from different areas in and out of Kern County, as well as individuals who didn’t look like him. It was an experience that would ultimately help him excel as the multicultural business development officer for Kern Schools Federal Credit Union.
“Being in my position now, I travel all over the county and I’ve learned about so many people and how we’re so much alike but we’re different,” Jaime said. “That triggered something like I can make a difference because I know where they’re from, what their background is – I can make a difference in helping them achieve financial (stability).”
Working for KSFCU was serendipitous for Jaime, who started with the financial institution as a part-time teller in 2002.
“We do the same things as any bank – but it has a different philosophy where everything is community driven and everything is to help people,” he said. “It kind of worked out because I love helping people, I love giving back, I love the community involvement.”
Despite not having kids of his own, Jaime is drawn to causes benefiting children, supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, participating in backpack drives and being a member of the Active 20-30 Club.
Jaime set his sights on moving to a big city and being successful.
And he did.
In Bakersfield.
