Age: 29
Director of vocal music at North High School
Before to coming to Bakersfield in 2015, Jack Bertrand had never been west of the Rockies.
But when heard of an opportunity to teach high school choir at North High School, he applied, interviewed, got the job and shipped out.
Prior to the move, he spoke with friend Mike Wawrzynski, who was the band director at North High School, for 45 minutes about Bakersfield, teaching at North High and the impact that Jack could have with that kind of a population.
“Most everybody knows Oildale as a community struggling a lot with poverty, a lot of drug issues in the community, and so you have these students who are dealing with home lives that are just really dire and the biggest thing that’s been important to me since being at North has been providing opportunities for the students,” he said.
Through music, Jack provides his students an opportunity to express themselves and deal with their emotions and life’s obstacles in a creative and healthy way.
And those opportunities aren’t limited to the classroom, either.
Over the years, Jack’s students have had opportunities to sing with people outside of their school, work with professional clinicians from various universities and take their talents beyond Kern County’s borders, seeing sights never seen and visiting locations that they’ve only heard of along the way.
“I think when I first arrived, that was shocking to me,” Jack said when he learned many of his students have never been outside of Bakersfield. “I still have students who have never seen snow in real life. But the reality is they don’t have those opportunities to get out. Their family situations don’t allow them to be able to travel and get to see more of California, and so over the years, it’s become more and more important to me to also make sure that my students are getting those opportunities as well.
“That, I feel, is my charge or my mission with these students, to make sure that they’re getting the best possible music education from me. Regardless of where they grew up and regardless of what they go home to at night.”
