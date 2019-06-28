Age: 39
Owner of Vibe Stitch
In 2017, Christie Ludwick found herself at a crossroads.
She recently closed a baby clothing business she started in 2008 to focus on her newest venture, Vibe Stitch. But what is Vibe Stitch? What was its purpose?
An encounter with parking lot security at an Ed Sheeran concert that resulted in Christie and her son receiving VIP parking was the turning point. All because she was wearing a hat that said “I’m with the band.”
“That’s kind of what was the defining moment where I thought I’m just going to make it more of a funny but inspiring collection,” Christie said. “The goal is going to be to bring people together in a really disconnected world.”
Focusing mainly on hats, Christie designs specific products with the purpose of benefiting local nonprofits.
The first beneficiary was Teen Challenge, where she would organize fashion show fundraisers to benefit the organization. Then she was nominated for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Bakersfield’s Woman of the Year. Christie witnessed firsthand the effects of cancer when close family friend Red Harden was diagnosed and ultimately passed away.
“It was just heartbreaking,” she said.
At a fundraising event for Second Star to the Right, Christie learned from 16-year-old speaker Chloe Dollar that only 4 percent of cancer research funding goes toward pediatric cancer. Christie asked if the funds she raised could go toward pediatric cancer research and she was told that if she raised $50,000, she could qualify for a research grant and name it after somebody.
Christie raised $58,000 and named the research grant after Chloe.
Now there are no questions regarding what Vibe Stitch’s identity and purpose are.
“That’s what started the whole nonprofit thing,” she said. “I channeled it into only doing good. I wanted it to be something to where I could use it for a purpose instead of only making money. It’s crafty, and I love that, but I could help people at the same time.”
