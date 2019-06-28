Age: 37
General manager of the Cal- Organic division of Grimmway Farms
Family members moving up the ladder in the family business has a tendency to bring about thoughts of nepotism.
Brandon Grimm knows this. That’s why he takes it upon himself to prove he belongs. In fact, his progression toward becoming general manager of the Cal-Organic division of Grimmway Farms didn’t begin when he started working for the family business full time in 2006.
It dates back to when he was 9 years old, working summers with his dad, sweeping floors and packing carrots into bags, and continuing throughout high school and during his time at Bakersfield College. When he returned to Kern County after graduating from Concordia University, he started off as a production manager in Arvin and progressed to operations manager. Five years ago, he transitioned over to Cal- Organic as the operations manager before becoming general manager of the division.
“I think from the standpoint of being in a family business, you’ve got to jump in and work twice as hard as the person next to you just to prove yourself and make sure there’s not a sense of nepotism or you’re in this because it’s your family’s business,” Brandon said. “I try to take every day and work as hard as I possibly can and make sure we’re advancing the company, working alongside so many great people that we have within the company.”
Today, Grimmway is the largest producer of carrots in the world, with approximately 30 percent of its employees working for the company for at least 25 years – a truly remarkable statistic considering Grimmway celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year.
“The company wouldn’t be what it is today without such a supportive community,” Brandon said.
That generosity is returned through Grimmway’s various programs and partnerships that benefit the community. Brandon is also a board member for CASA of Kern County.
Now, Brandon is able to pass on his childhood experience with his 4-year-old son, taking him to the farm on Saturdays and showing him how crops are grown.
“That’s been a tremendous honor to be able to pass that legacy down,” he said.
