Age: 35
Merrill Lynch wealth management adviser
Five years ago, Blake Goehring was preparing for arguably the biggest transition of his life.
He would soon be a husband and father of two stepchildren in addition to continuing to run his wealth management practice.
But 10 days before his wedding, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
The question quickly turned to whether his fiancee still wanted to marry him even though he’s been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease with no cure. She did.
And just as Heather Goehring committed to her husband, Blake committed himself to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, doing advocacy work on the local, state and federal level. He also helps those who have been recently diagnosed, helping them through the process and what they can expect moving forward.
“A lot of people slip into depression when they know that they have an incurable autoimmune disease,” Blake said. “It’s very important to have that group around you to prevent that and have a normal life.”
The diagnosis did not slow Blake down whatsoever, as his Bakersfieldbased practice is one of the fastest growing in the industry.
The last two years, Blake was ranked in Forbes magazine as one of the top-up-and-coming wealth management advisers in the industry. He is the only one from Bakersfield to make the top 1,000 list. Currently at No. 547, he hopes to continue to climb the rankings in the years to come.
“It kind of puts us on the map a little bit,” he said. “People from those big metropolitan areas think of us as a cow town, but in reality, it’s boomtown.”
A businessowner, husband, father of four, Rotarian, MS advocate and more, Blake adopts a “servant’s mind-set” and dedicates much of his time to better the community he lives in.
“Your job is to serve,” he said. “If there’s anything that I could try to teach people or my children or when I talk to high schoolers or whatever it is, I would love to try to teach that. I’ll be committed to this community for the rest of my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.