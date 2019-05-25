Why travel out of town to see great talent perform in high-end venues when Bakersfield already has a homegrown locale with tasty food and award-winning beers all housed at Temblor Brewing Company?
For years, Temblor has brought headlining musicians and comedians to the homey 20-barrel brewhouse right off the 99 freeway and acts for 2019 are sure to keep you in high spirits.
Coming June 27 is T.J. Miller, who stars in films like Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” Fox’s “Deadpool,” HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and alongside Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston in “Office Christmas Party.”
It is not often that locals can be up close and even hang out with great acts, such as Frank Caliendo of “MADtv,” Kyle Gass Band of Tenacious D fame, Louie Anderson of “Baskets,” “2 Broke Girls” co-creator Whitney Cummings and even stars like Nick Swardson of “Reno 911.”
Temblor CEO Don Bynum explains how we are so lucky to have access to such great talent.
“The Bakersfield market and the size of the venue – which seats 200-300 – is perfect for performers in LA who want to practice in front of a good crowd or warm up for a tour,” he said. “We’ve kind of hit the sweet spot with some pretty talented comedians and musicians.”
It is typical for many small pubs and bars to have open mic nights, which Temblor does regularly, but the Under A Blood Orange Sky series provides high-level entertainment with that hometown, casual venue that only Temblor and Bakersfield can offer. Musicians and comedians are known to hang around just to relax in the warm, yet expansive, venue and enjoy some of the most unique and delicious craft brews with locals even after the show.
The award-winning brews on tap are also a great draw for both Angelinos and locals alike. Temblor’s El Cerrito Lager won Gold in the 2018 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Under A Blood Orange Sky, a Belgian witbier, boasts a 3.6 out of 5 stars on the beer-ranking website Untappd, which is an amazing feat considering over 900 craft beer aficionados ranked the beer and built up the brewery’s notoriety.
When a group of local talent creates something great that the world recognizes, headliners like those in the Under A Blood Orange Sky comedy and music series are just the cherry on top.
“Compared to most comedy clubs, our hospitality is high-level. A lot of comedians feel like they are treated like family, which is what we do with anyone that comes to Temblor,” said Bynum. “We personally host talent and make sure it’s a unique experience for them. It’s all about a family friendly, relaxing atmosphere that makes it fun.”
General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets, complete with table and table service, are $50. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8. For more information, go to www.temblorbrewing.com. ￼
