Imagine a coastal destination packed with waterfront restaurants, boutiques, art galleries and entertainment venues without the nuisances of a coastal destination packed with waterfront restaurants, boutiques, art galleries and entertainment venues.
Some may think such a place exists only in one’s imagination, but in the heart of coastal Ventura County lies Ventura Harbor Village, where fun can be had on land or by sea.
Boasting 35 shoreline attractions, annual events, boat tours and more, Ventura Harbor Village is a beach getaway that hasn’t lost its sense of community.
Just a two-hour drive from Bakersfield, Ventura Harbor Village draws residents and outsiders alike with its host of local restaurants and shops, easy-to-access beaches and nightlife that boasts live music on the reg.
A ROOM WITH A VIEW
Ventura Harbor’s waterfront hotels provide all the comforts of home while overlooking the harbor.
A 10-minute walk from the hotels to the village takes you through the Ventura Harbor boatyard, providing a close-up look at massive sea vessels on land as they undergo maintenance.
Room amenities like refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, jacuzzi tubs, stand-up showers and separate living rooms welcome you with open arms following a day full of exploring, shopping and dining.
SEE FOOD
With 16 restaurant options, ranging from light and quick to fine dining, diners may have a hard time choosing where to eat. One thing’s certain, however: You’ll be treated to beautiful harbor and ocean views as you enjoy fresh seafood and international cuisines, whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner or happy hour.
Start the day off at La Petit Cafe, Bakery & Restaurant, whose fresh-baked breads greets guests as they enter the quaint French bistro in mouthwatering fashion. In the early hours of the morning, dining on the patio to the sounds of the harbor is a must.
Andria’s Seafood is a local favorite. Established in 1982, the restaurant features fresh seafood served in boat-shaped baskets (because why not?) for unbelievably low prices. The casual sit-down restaurant isn’t hard to miss – just look for the line that extends out the front door.
Boatyard Pub is the place to go when you’re really hungry. The menu boasts “pub favorites” like the admiral’s steak and eggs, an 8-ounce charbroiled beef tenderloin fillet served with two farm-fresh eggs and choice of sides, and the “Ventucky,” which consists of three farm-fresh eggs served with hash browns, sausage, applewood-smoked bacon and ham along with your choice of buttermilk pancakes, Belgium waffle, brioche French toast, or biscuits and gravy.
In the middle of Ventura Harbor Village is Margarita Villa, a restaurant nestled on the second floor of a lighthouse-like structure that lives up to its name with its roster of eight signature margaritas to go with its menu of traditional and unconventional Mexican dishes.
DINNER AND A SHOW
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club serves up side-splitting laughs with delicious food in a setting that puts you up close and personal with local and world-famous comedians. With a full bar on-site, it’s an easy answer to the dreaded “Where should we go for dinner?”
ADVENTURE ON THE OPEN SEAS
Located on the Channel Islands Coast, Ventura Harbor is perfectly situated for fun on the water, whether that be exploring Channel Islands National Park, taking a tour of the harbor, chartering a boat or taking part in a dining cruise.
Island Packers visits all five islands that make up Channel Islands National Park and National Marine Sanctuary, offering half- and full-day trips, wildlife cruises, camping and more. In addition to rentals, Ventura Boat Rentals provides harbor tours, delving into the history and lifestyle of the area. For those looking to take things to the next level, single- and multiday scuba diving trips are also available.
Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxing weekend of sightseeing, shopping and fine dining or want to indulge your thrill-seeking adventurous side, Ventura Harbor Village has you covered all year-round. ￼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.