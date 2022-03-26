Droughts can be tough on trees, but pandemics can be just as tough on nonprofits that care about trees.
Just ask Melissa Iger, a certified arborist who heads up the nonprofit Tree Foundation of Kern.
"This has been rough, really rough," Iger said of the past two years when the public health crisis caused a funding drought, and the foundation became unable to hold its traditional fundraising events.
"I had to be unemployed for 11 months," Iger said. "Our board secretary took over my responsibilities. It was not fun."
As Earth Day approaches in April, Iger is back in the arborist's seat, looking forward to adding to the number of trees the foundation has helped nurture over nearly three decades.
"We have planted about 20,000 trees in Kern County since 1994," she said of the young saplings that have gone to parks, schools, business districts and neighborhoods.
Thanks to the foundation's members, donors, corporate benefactors and grants, Iger and company have been able to beautify locations all over Kern County one tree at a time.
But recurring droughts in the San Joaquin Valley have resulted in the deaths of untold thousands of trees in what Iger refers to as "our urban forest." And she knows the Tree Foundation has some catching up to do.
Trees bring all sorts of benefits to the urban and suburban landscape and the people who live and work there, Iger said. There are numerous reasons to plant trees.
For example, they absorb the greenhouse gases that cause climate change. In exchange, they release oxygen into the breathable atmosphere.
And shade, a commodity that grows ever more valuable as summer approaches, "is so important," said Iger, the foundation's executive director.
"Besides providing shade, trees help reduce the urban heat island effect," she said of the phenomenon that causes concrete and asphalt cities to magnify and retain summer heat much longer than areas where lawns and shade trees soften the cityscape.
Of course, part of Iger's job is educating the public — including schoolchildren — about the importance of trees.
"Our trees provide cover and habitat for birds, insects and other animals," she said.
And they benefit our mental and physical health.
"They actually have a calming effect on people," she said. "They can quiet negative thinking."
In the southern valley, where the topography creates a bowl that traps air pollution where we breathe, trees help settle, trap and hold particulate pollutants such as dust, ash, pollen and smoke, benefiting air quality.
"Then the rains come and washes it into the soil," she said.
Trees can also help reduce ozone pollution, which is related to the formation of summer smog, one of Bakersfield's most serious public health challenges.
These urban forests, Iger refers to, are made up of urban parks, street trees, landscaped buildings, gardens, river corridors, nature preserves, and the trees and bushes we all enjoy in our own yards. Enriching that forest, she said, enriches our lives.
Now that she's back, Iger is looking forward to connecting again with area residents, supporters, volunteers and those willing to spare a few dollars to keep the foundation running and growing.
To that end, she is organizing Beer & Bonsai, scheduled on April 23 at Temblor Brewing. Attendees will get an introduction to the art of Bonsai, all while tasting some of Bakersfield's best beer.
"It's our first fundraiser since 2019," Iger said. "It's going to be so much fun."
For more information about the tree foundation, visit treefoundationofkern.org or leave a message at 661-323-TREE (8733).
