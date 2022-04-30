There is a saying that friends are the family you choose, and this certainly defined the friendship between Jane Quan Lum and Tom Shee Toy. While their life stories started thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean from each other, the two converged when they met in Bakersfield as young brides around 1902. Neither could have anticipated an almost 70-year friendship or that they would become Kern County’s two oldest Chinese matriarchs.
As May is the month when we celebrate mothers and Asian/Pacific American heritage, the story of the long-lasting friendship between the matriarchs exemplifies the importance of honoring both.
The stories of their husbands are perhaps better known to those interested in local history as Mr. Woo Lum and Mr. Din Toy were active leaders in Bakersfield’s Chinese community. Lum owned and operated one of the two largest farms owned by Chinese families in Bakersfield, and Toy was the proprietor of a dry goods store and the popular New China Café.
But it is the enduring friendship of the women behind the men that demonstrates the role of industriousness and tradition in Bakersfield’s pioneer Chinese community. When Mrs. Toy and Mrs. Lum met at the latter’s wedding reception at Gun Sen Low’s Cafe on 18th Street, both were new to the area, Toy from China and Lum from San Francisco, and while they grew up in different countries, they shared a common culture and language.
As the women settled into their new community in Bakersfield’s first Chinatown, their friendship continued to grow as they started their families. Mrs. Lum made frequent trips into town to visit Mrs. Toy where they compared notes on their favorite topic of discussion — the kids. In an article about the two in the Sept. 5, 1967 Bakersfield Californian, reporter Henry Raub recounted that they “smiled with pride when they recalled how they made clothing for their young children. If a boy needed a shirt or a girl needed a new dress, the mothers went into Bakersfield to look at these items in store windows. When they saw one they liked, they returned home and from memory cut out a pattern from an old Californian newspaper.”
Another thing that bonded the women was their work ethic. Both labored alongside their husbands in their respective family businesses and continued to run those businesses, along with their children, for many years after the men’s deaths. They also made a name for themselves and the families they raised in the community at large.
They ensured that their Chinese culture and traditions were passed on to their children. When they were together, they preferred to speak Cantonese and they observed traditional Chinese holidays and birthdays like the Moon Festival, Rice Festival, Chinese New Year and Ching Ming Day.
Both lived well into their 90s and did not completely “retire.” Toy passed away in 1971 and Lum followed less than a year later. Vera Thompson wrote in the Feb. 10, 1968 Californian that “many cultures, many people have built America. Among the very important are the Chinese, noted for their industry, their artistry, (and) their strong family system.” Their friendship was a part of that family system as Mrs. Toy stated, “We are like sister-in-laws. We have never had a fight.”
