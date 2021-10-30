The scorching heat of the Bakersfield summers is finally behind us and there is enough chill in the air for pumpkin spiced lattes, chunky knits and plaid! Shopping for women’s fall fashions proves simple, while selecting men’s seasonal clothes can often be challenging. The keys to finding the best pieces for men include comfortable, easy maintenance and transferability, allowing the clothing to be worn from season to season. Below are five staples for men that can be worn year after year with the bonus of looking handsomely fashionable!
Joggers
These relaxed pants with a cuff continue to come back season after season and are not leaving anytime soon. Joggers can be dressed up or down depending on the fabric, but best of all, they are crazy comfy. This style is widely available and can be purchased at several clothing retailers. For a casual look, stick to cotton with an elastic waistband or if you would like to elevate the look, try wool with details including a button, zipper and pockets.
Puffers
The puffer jacket is functional due to its warmth and can be worn all fall and transition into winter. Taking care of these jackets is very simple as most of them can be machine washed or spot cleaned. The coveted design has been the North Face Black Puffer for many years, but shop Columbia for their Omni Heat Black Puffer if you want to go beyond the status quo. This jacket goes beyond the traditional quilted square design and incorporates a quilted mountain peak. The nearest Columbia can be found at The Outlets at Tejon.
Chunky knitted cardigan
The chunky knit may seem like unfamiliar territory. Still, we encourage you to drop your hoodie and try a more sophisticated cardigan. Style your knits by layering a classic button-up, flannel, or even a simple white tee shirt. Cardigans can be purchased online or from any clothing retailer.
Classic leather jacket
The leather jacket gives all outfits an instant edge with a little bit of John Travolta. If you are on a budget, vegan (fake) leather is a good option. Still, if you would like to invest in a genuine leather jacket, we suggest this route because they can last up to 20 years if taken care of. For a beautiful crafted genuine leather jacket, you can purchase one at Coach, Macy’s or Nordstrom. We strongly encourage you to try on the piece before buying to make sure the fit is perfect.
Ankle boot
The ankle boot is a lot like denim in that you can wear these shoes all year round. With its many designs and colors, there is a style for everyone. We suggest staying away from suede because a suede ankle boot is a very high maintenance purchase. These shoes can be purchases anywhere from Target to Niemen Marcus.
Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her bachelor of science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands, such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
