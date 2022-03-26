Say what you want about the performance of Bakersfield's home market during the pandemic, it helped some people more than others.
Within a few months of stay-at-home orders first taking effect, an influx of buyers from other cities strained an already short inventory of Bakersfield homes on the market, pushing median sale prices to what remain record highs.
Local homeowners benefited if they happened to be moving to places with lower-cost housing outside California — and many have. The newcomers, meanwhile, found Bakersfield to be a bargain in comparison with other regions like the Los Angeles Basin and the Bay Area.
But at the same time, Bakersfield's vaunted affordability has eroded with almost every passing month.
So, where does all this leave local residents just now looking to get into the market?
On their toes, ideally.
Bakersfield real estate professionals say times have changed, and not for the easier. It's not necessarily too late to buy a house in town, but they emphasize success will favor buyers who are prepared for current market realities.
"It's crazy out there," real estate agency Sheeza Gordon said, "so we just roll with it."
The problem as she sees it is an "extreme inventory shortage," with multiple offers being made, especially on resale properties priced between $400,000 and $500,000.
The more desirable homes don't stay on the market long, Gordon said, and homebuilders "can't build them fast enough."
Already the brakes are being tapped from on high, and in case it's of any consolation, it might not be long before demand begins to cool.
Interest rates on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage loan increased 31 basis points in February alone, and by the end of it the rate was up 95 basis points year over year, reports Gary Crabtree, a home appraiser and longtime observer of Bakersfield's home market.
He said by email the rate adjustment, combined with declining affordability relative to local incomes, means the pool of people able to buy a home will gradually shrink.
"The market has to begin a correction as less buyers will be able to qualify for loans," Crabtree wrote. He noted February's median sales price stood at 25 percent higher than a year before at $370,000, which was about $50,000 less than the median that month for a home of new construction.
But take heart: Gordon and her son in the business, William Gordon, say there are ways for would-be homebuyers to improve their chances of being able to buy a home in the current market.
A key bit of advice from William Gordon is to be equipped with not only a letter of loan pre-qualification, but cash as well. He said the money isn't for making a cash offer, per se, but for covering the potential difference between the purchase offer and whatever amount the home is appraised at.
That sort of cash-over-appraisal arrangement is a way to get around what he said is a limitation on the market. Lenders won't extend a loan for a home's purchase unless the appraised price supports the offer, hence the value of sweetening the deal with cash.
More generally, his view is that anyone looking to buy a home in the current market should forget about "timing the market" according to home prices but based on expectations interest rates will continue to increase.
He said too often people think they've missed the boat because prices have risen so high. "They really haven't," he said.
Sheeza Gordon offered her own list of tips to shoppers for resale and new homes.
Definitely pre-qualify for a loan, she said, and if the goal is a newly built home, get on the builder's list of potential buyers. Plus, she advised anyone considering buying new construction to factor in costs associated with moving into a home no one has lived in before, such as blinds and ceiling fans.
Also, enlist a buyer's agent instead of assuming the seller's agent will adequately represent the interest of the party making the purchase, she said.
It's also important to get a good loan officer, someone Gordon said should be focused on closing the deal despite possible headwinds. Finding someone local to do it often makes the most sense, in part because the person's reputation is on the line, she added.
"It makes a difference who they are, what they’re putting down," she said.
