Zama Latin American Cuisine

1623 19th St., 661-432-7835, facebook.com/Zama-Latin-American-Cuisine-101043112270573

Open 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations recommended.

Prices range from $16 to $22 for "entradas" (starters) to $21 to $120 for specialties and steaks.