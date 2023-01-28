Open just over a year, Zama Latin American Cuisine still draws the type of crowds as it did when it first opened.
The downtown restaurant is part of a growing dining scene on 19th Street. It's located in the building formerly home to The Mark, which it shares with Cask Strength Bar & Kitchen, and is up the street from Fredo's, which is slinging pizzas and fancy cocktails.
Speaking of mixology, Zama is known for a strong bar program with creative twists. Pete Tittl enjoyed the bacan, a pomegranate mule made with ginger beer, dark rum and fresh pomegranate seeds.
He wrote of the drink, "Like a lot of what we sampled that night, it was all new and fresh and everything that makes life exciting and intriguing."
While he left the heavy review lifting to a friend — who dined there twice, sampling the massive tomahawk steak as well as additional cocktails — Tittl and his companion were also impressed by their entrees.
The rib-eye, presented simply with a grilled white onion bulb and a pepper, was tender and the smashed potatoes on the side were a creamy delight.
The pollo con mole offered a sauce that Tittl's companion thought was a worthy comparison to the exceptional flavors of Los Agaves in Santa Barbara.
Although he doesn't always leave room for dessert, Tittl ordered the flan, which at Zama is made with goat cheese. The texture resembled a light cheesecake, with an earthy but not overpowering flavor.
With dishes at both ends of the price spectrum, the menu reflects astonishing variety, with options like the cheesecake and an appetizer of roasted bone marrows, served with smashed avocado, corn tortillas and chimichurri sauce.
With so many things to choose from, Tittl said it "made me wish I had more than one appetite." Maybe he should bring more friends next time.
