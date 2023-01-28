The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield located at the old Sundale Country Club spot could be the best restaurant that almost no one knows about, Tittl noted after his visit in July.
The dining room is open to the public, yet members do get priority seating, discounts and other benefits. It's a good idea to call ahead for reservations as they sometimes book special events in the dining room, which means you get shuffled to the bar. They serve lunch and dinner.
There is an emphasis on seafood, creative vegetarian choices as well as burgers, steaks, pastas and big salads.
Tittl’s companion selected a cauliflower steak while Tittl went for the steak frites, though he was tempted by the Chilean sea bass meuniere, the mushroom risotto and the vegetable penne.
There were no printed dessert menus, but they wisely went with the butter cake and snagged a respectable chardonnay from Oregon, Elouan, for $28.
The beef in Tittl’s entree, an 8-ounce cut, was a tad tough but the garlic herb butter on top rescued it, as did the white truffle-Parmesan fries and the arugula salad with a perfectly simple lemon vinaigrette.
Tittl notes the butter cake is perfect with a sharp, rich, buttery taste, a disc of perfect cakelike texture, a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream melting over the warm cake and a perfect caramel sauce poured over the top and surrounding it like a moat. The sauce was the touch that put it over the top.
