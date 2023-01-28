The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield located at the old Sundale Country Club spot could be the best restaurant that almost no one knows about, Tittl noted after his visit in July.

The dining room is open to the public, yet members do get priority seating, discounts and other benefits. It's a good idea to call ahead for reservations as they sometimes book special events in the dining room, which means you get shuffled to the bar. They serve lunch and dinner.