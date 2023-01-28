Mikado is all about great food and a wonderful social experience, Pete Tittl noted after visiting the restaurant that moved into the space occupied for decades by Akira.
This sushi bar and restaurant features Priscilla Pyun, a very young teppanyaki chef who was the master of the grill when Tittl visited Mikado. She grew up in the business with a grandmother who owned a Japanese place on Ming Avenue.
She is the real deal and her energetic, buoyant personality made for a pleasant evening. Tittl suspected she would build a clientele as devoted as the old Akira's wizards did. She was quite deft moving fire around with her hands, which was startling. She did some stunts that resembled magic tricks, such as putting a small steel bowl over a whole egg on the grill, lifting it up to reveal two eggs.
Tittl ordered two of the combo dinners, his companion choosing chicken and shrimp while he picked the steak and shrimp, with a glass of Woodbridge chardonnay at $8.95 for a generous pour.
The food was really solid for a number of reasons. The miso soup was not too salty, and there was a really fresh spring mix in the salad with a sharp ginger dressing.
Pyun managed to prepare Tittl’s steak medium and the other couple's order rare without sweating it.
The shrimp was quite appealing, very crispy brown from the grill and fresh, and the chicken had just the right amount of punch from the soy sauce.
The meal ends with your choice of four flavors of ice cream, which is included with dinner.
