Chef's Choice Noodle Bar

9000 Ming Ave., Suite J2, 661-325-1234, ccnoodlebar.com

Open 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reservations (through Yelp) are highly recommended.

Prices range from starters for $5.50 to $16, stir-fries $15 to $19, grill items and entrees $9 to $45 and Chef Preeda’s specials $18 to $30.

Takeout-friendly and delivery is available through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.