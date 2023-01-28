Not only is Chef's Choice Noodle Bar a good choice for lunch or dinner, it's also a go-to spot to take out-of-town guests, Pete Tittl writes.
He credits chef Preeda Piamfa as a reason for the popularity of the restaurant, which moved from downtown to The Marketplace in 2021.
Raised on the eastern seaboard of Thailand, chef Preeda first learned about cooking from his maternal grandmother and mother who ran, respectively, a curry stand and a pad thai stand.
Along with his culinary expertise, the eatery benefits from the influence of owners Nick and Pum Hansa, who wanted to bring the popular street food of Bangkok to Bakersfield, and longtime general manager Nick Panici.
Tittl writes of the restaurant, "It's one of those places where being adventurous and ordering something new always pays off with a new entree you will remember fondly on your next visit and struggle to resist ordering it again."
One of his favorites is the pineapple fried rice, which he couldn't help but order when he went to review Noodle Bar in June.
"I love it for the fresh pineapple chunks, the cashews, the pieces of chicken and the three large grilled shrimp, with the raisins and onions rounding out a delectable, savory and sweet dish."
The crispy avocado wontons are also a must-order, "crispy on the outside with that delicious green creaminess on the inside," as well as the garlic edamame, which is served with its garlic browned for a richer flavor.
He recommends that you make sure to leave room for dessert as the mango sticky rice is a special treat.
