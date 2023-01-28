Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Buck Owens' Crystal Palace was one of Bakersfield’s best tourist attractions. And after reopening, it has become a really hot ticket, Pete Tittl noted after his visit in September.
The steakhouse/nightclub was forced to close in March 2020, and in early 2022 reopened three nights a week for dinner.
Going without reservations is not advised, and if you don't want to be left out, go on the website well in advance and reserve the time and date you desire.
The ambience, with and without the live music, is unmatched in Bakersfield.
Tittl had a bowl of chili and Buck's chicken-fried steak sandwich, while his companion selected the Crystal Palace salmon entrée, as well as a bottle of CK Mondavi chardonnay.
Tittl loves the chili for a lot of reasons. It's Texas chili, so that means no beans. The beef is steak cut into cubes, and the cumin presence is perfect.
The grilled wild salmon was just perfect, served with an adequate rice pilaf and fresh roasted green beans cooked with tomato and onion. What really brought the dish over the top was not its remarkable freshness or the noticeable wild taste, but the garlic butter basted on top after cooking.
On previous visits, Tittl has enjoyed the rib-eye grilled over mesquite and the filet mignon with garlic butter named after Buck Owens’ sister and business partner, Dorothy. The steak sandwich made with tri-tip and grilled peppers is an alternative if you want beef but you're not as hungry.
