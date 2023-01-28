Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

2800 Buck Owens Blvd., 661-328-7560, buckowens.com

Open to 9 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made on the website, where upcoming musical acts are also listed.

Appetizers start at $13. Dinner entrees include Dorothy's favorite filet mignon ($47), New York strip steak ($39) and grilled salmon ($29)