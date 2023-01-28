Just like seeking out different cuisines, diners can enjoy varied restaurant experiences.
Sometimes you want to dine out in a party atmosphere with music and people while other days you may value being able to have a quiet conversation during your meal.
For those in the latter camp, Tittl recommends Acapulco Seafood House. Located across White Lane from the boisterous Culichi Town, the columnist calls this Mexican seafood spot in a small shopping center a "David to the Goliath nearby."
The highlight of the meal was the camarones Costa Azul, bacon-wrapped shrimp with Jack and cheddar cheese, "made special and distinctive with a healthy dose of caramelized onions and a barbecue sauce that sure seemed house-made though we can’t be sure of that."
Pot beans and rice served with corn mixed in, rather than Spanish rice, were the perfect sides.
The eatery also earned points for the light hand with the white sauce on the fish taco, made with a thin strip of white fish that had been freshly battered and deep fried, then topped with fresh cabbage, tomato and some ultra-fresh avocado slices.
Even the chicken burrito was a hit, with its crispy exterior courtesy of some time on the grill rather than deep frying. Inside was salsa made from an ultra-finely chopped mix of cilantro and white onion, along with corn kernels, whole beans and rice.
Of course, given the name, seafood remains the star with a menu that includes grilled shrimp, boiled shrimp, cured shrimp, shrimp with octopus and abalone.
