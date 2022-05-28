As pet ownership and remote work reach an all-time high, many people are choosing to road-trip with their pets as their preferred form of travel this year. Recently, Hilton even announced that their Extended Stays properties will be 100 percent pet friendly this year. With more people making pet-friendly road trips than ever before, here are six tips to make it a success:
1. Bring a collapsible water bowl and pet shoes with you 24/7 so you don’t have to carry around water bottles or injure your pet’s paws if the concrete is too hot. It is a well-known fact that most shops and restaurants will offer water to their customer’s pets.
2. Be strategic in selecting rest stops with pet-friendly facilities. Some popular rest stops even have dog parks and doggie bags, like The Oasis on Interstate 5 at Tejon Ranch. You can look up rest stops on USARestStops.com or on the Department of Transportation website to plan ahead. As a general rule of thumb, plan to make a potty/hydration stop every two to four hours, depending on your dog’s age and activity level.
3. Consider stopping at outlets along the highway, as you can both shop and give your pet exercise simultaneously. Most outlets like the Outlets at Tejon and Camarillo Outlets are pet-friendly and close to gas stations, making it a win-win for road trips.
4. There is a high chance of motion sickness for pups that have not traveled before. Be sure to purchase Dramamine to have on hand to allow your furry friend to travel comfortably and with ease.
5. Purchase a dog seat belt and seat cover. According to law enforcement officials, seat belt harnesses, car seats or other forms of pet restraints make travel safer for everyone. Having an uncontrolled pet can be a hazard.
6. Consider purchasing a High Road Travel Bag, which can be purchased on Amazon, to keep all your dog essentials in your car. These travel bags carry everything — your collapsible water bowl, toys, treats and event doggie waste bags. Having a place to keep everything in one spot helps with organization.
