Candace Steele, aka Candy, a server at 18th Street Bar & Grill, said that customers have been generous with gratuity recently.
She’s really had no complaints since she started working at the bar and grill that opened in February 2022.
Tipping has recently increased from 15 percent to 18 percent, and in some places 20 percent, for average service and beyond that standard for above-average service. That’s what you usually see on your receipt. Tipping, of course, depends on the service.
Overall, customers have not been tipping as much as they had during the coronavirus pandemic because of the recent inflation, according to several media outlets.
Call Steele the exception. She is pleased with her recent tips.
“Even a lot of times when there is a gratuity put on a bill with large parties, they’ll choose to give extra on top of that,” Steele said. “Our guests here have been generous and very thoughtful with tipping. I have no complaints about that whatsoever.”
Steele, just as many in the restaurant industry, believes the tipping increase is warranted. Steele said she enjoys providing customers with “a wonderful experience,” and wants them to leave happy.
“I think that added bonus helps us in our job,” Steele said. “We give that someone an experience that’s different from going out to fast food. I try to read my guests and see what they’re in here for. If they’re in for a quick lunch I try to get them in and out as fast as possible. Some people come in for interaction. Some just really want someone to talk to them. A lot of people are looking for that. People out here are lonely and they come here for someone to talk to or to connect with them.”
According to a CreditCards.com tipping survey in May, Americans became slightly worse tippers than they were before COVID-19 hit.
“Inflation is cutting into consumers’ purchasing power and a tight labor market has left many service industry businesses understaffed and struggling to provide top-notch customer experiences,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, in an article posted on its site.
For those who go to sit-down restaurants, here’s what the survey revealed regarding tipping servers in those settings:
73 percent always tip.
14 percent tip most of the time.
9 percent tip sometimes.
4 percent never tip.
