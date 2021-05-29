The ideal American home usually is based on modern architecture, decor styling and a decent location.
But for Samantha Creech, togetherness, happiness and positivity is what make a home — not the size or location. That is why she enjoys living in her 18-foot prowler recreational vehicle with her four sons, which allows them to focus on family and what is truly important to them.
Creech, a furniture creative and interior designer, is setting new home goals for residents in Bakersfield with her Tiny House brand. The purpose is to give people the perspective of downsizing their homes to fit their interests of traveling, happiness, positive energy, or simply enjoying a smaller area. It showcases how someone can turn a compact living space into one of their greatest dreams.
“I feel that we all have everything we need within our home — within our grasps,” she expressed. “As we downsize, we’re actually investing in ourselves. Honestly, you're the one thing you're stuck with the rest of your life. All that other stuff is stuff. You are the only piece of energy that matters.”
The idea sparked from her time spent in the military, traveling for 13 years and soaking up different interior designers, and the everyday lifestyle of living in tiny homes, which the United States isn't familiar with. She spent some time in Hawaii on several islands, Germany, even across the United States in places such as North Carolina. By becoming exposed to what the world had to bring, Creech felt she needed to bring that to life in her home.
“I saw that all these cultures were embracing it and they were happy, and they had their own spin on it," she said. "For me, growing up in Bakersfield, it was more about the size — more about the American dream. Where for me, (who was) traveling everywhere — you're not committed to anything.”
Her 126-square-foot home is a complete vision of what she loves. In her tiny house, you’ll find murals in every corner, including the ceiling, made by artists from around the world, which are odes to some of her favorite childhood memories and personal stories. You’ll also come across self-refurbished antiques — taught by her grandmother and mother while growing up — rugs made out of T-shirts, curtains made from linen with embroidery by her grandmother and much more sentimental values.
“It’s not easy to downsize at all, don't get me wrong, but you really see what you value,” Creech said. “And honestly, what I value is time with my family, and I have a job, trust me. I work 60 hours a week, so I am a hard worker, but I knew I had to do what was going to make me happy no matter what anyone else thought.”
Creech also expressed that Bakersfield is a conservative place to live and many people minimize the idea of living in an RV because of the opinions of others. Residents might be hesitant about it because of the outcome or losing meaningful items. However, she helps refurbish furniture of all sizes and makes it fit perfectly in compact spaces. The Tiny House brand helps customize an RV to fit one’s liking and comes with solutions for happiness.
Creech takes pride in knowing that she’s developed her own living space to fit her perfect idea of what it truly means to be happy. You can find more information on the Tiny House brand at picturlypetite.com, purchase Creech’s antiques at the Merry Go Round Antique Mall in Downtown Bakersfield and even get her book, "Spiritual to Economical Guide to Furniture."
Carissa Diaz is an entertainment journalist born and raised in Bakersfield. She covers a range of content from musicians to cultural influences and community stories.
