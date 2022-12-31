Sometimes the best way to lose weight is not to focus so much on a certain diet.
Diets become highly popular in January, which is also when gyms become crowded. Those who find success are sometimes the ones who avoid those diets that see a person give up on it one to two months later, said Nicole Giumarra, a registered dietician and nutritionist in Bakersfield.
“I often don’t recommend the let’s-go-on-a-diet-for-weight-loss effort,” said Nicole Giumarra, who is also a lecturer and instructor at Cal State Bakersfield. “Rather, I ask: Why don’t we pursue other behaviors that are more health promoting? Let’s improve eating habits in general. Let’s improve your physical activity level. Let’s improve your sleeping habits. Let’s improve your stress managing habits.”
Success in those areas can go a long way in attaining good health, Giumarra said. Those behaviors might also lead to weight loss, she said.
“If we do manage our stress, that can be a very powerful tool to promote overall health,” she said. “Mindfulness is one thing that people can use to approach stress management. What happens a lot of time with stress is it does lead to some eating habits that might not be very good for health. Stress management is an important piece of it.”
Giumarra’s background includes great knowledge of how fitness and exercise correlate to realistic and healthy eating habits.
Growing up, she was a ballet dancer and later got into running. She is a 16-time Boston Marathon qualifier, and completed the Ironman triathlon as well.
GENERAL ADVICE
“Eating regular meals is important to maintain a consistent energy level throughout the day,” Giumarra said. “Make sure those meals are balanced with a source of protein with fiber-rich carbohydrates, with veggies and fruits.”
She said she often receives phone calls right after the first of the year from people seeking advice about diets and how to lose weight.
“I really try to encourage people to take the focus off of the scale,” she said. “Because when we focus too much on that number it can drive very unhealthy and drastic behaviors that aren’t sustainable.”
Dr. Jan Trobisch, who opened Synergy Wellness in 2009, said burning calories is important, but the key to losing weight is not that simple.
Synergy Wellness provides weight loss services, as well as body shaping and drug and alcohol addiction recovery among other areas of gaining good health.
“How to lose weight?” Trobisch said. “It can be very simple, yes? Eat less than the calories you burn.
“A lot of people think, especially those who are known as January 1st Warriors, that they have to burn more calories to lose weight. So January 1st or the first week of January the gym is packed because most people’s thought is to burn more calories. But in real life what you’re burning, when you’re sweating your behind off at the gym, is like peanuts. It's little compared to the number of calories you’re burning at rest.”
Trobisch said people who work out in the gym often subconsciously reward themselves with too much food and that usually results in gaining weight.
Rather than general advice, Trobisch said he prefers to treat each person on a case-by-case basis.
DRINK WATER
Giumarra recommends drinking water throughout the day.
Most health experts advise drinking at least half a gallon of water each day.
Why is water so important?
“It’s because 60 to 70 percent of our body is made up of water,” she said. “Water helps regulate body temperature. It helps to transport nutrients and oxygen to all parts of our body. It helps to flush out our system. In simple terms, if we don’t get enough water we feel kind of icky.”
Trobisch said drinking water before meals can give you the sensation of being full. Water can stretch the stomach and restrict from overeating, he said.
“The water is the fuel for your engine and the engine is your metabolism,” he said. “In order for your metabolism to run and in order to burn fat, you need fuel. If the engine doesn’t have fuel it can’t run efficiently."
LOSING WEIGHT; OFTEN IT’S NOT REALISTIC
Intermittent fasting? Probably not the best idea.
“When people go on diets, they restrict the amount of food they’re eating,” Giumarra said. “Our body doesn’t know that is an intentional thing and it thinks we’re going into a state of starvation or famine. Our body does resist weight loss. With losing weight it’s not very sustainable.”
In many cases, people who lose weight with diets end up gaining weight back within one to five years, she said.
It’s not really an issue of willpower, or the lack of it, she added.
“You’re cutting out foods that you enjoy eating,” Giumarra said. “That’s not super sustainable. At some point you get tired of not eating foods that you enjoy. Then you go back to regular eating habits and maybe overindulging in foods that you haven’t allowed yourself to eat in a long period of time. Meanwhile, you have a metabolism that has been suppressed.”
JANUARY 1ST WARRIORS
Trobisch is often asked: What’s more important when wanting to lose weight, the diet or exercising?
“If you want to lose weight,” he said. “It’s 80 percent the diet and 20 percent working out.”
Monitoring calorie intake is very important, he said.
There are several phone apps available that can help with that, including MyFitnessPal, he said.
The people who pack the gyms after Jan. 1 — Trobisch refers to them as January 1st Warriors — often fade by March, he said.
“The weight loss program (at Synergy Wellness) is fairly seasonal,” Trobisch said. “Our biggest months are March through June. It’s not January. I think in January most people try to lose the weight themselves. Usually in the month of March is when people realize: hey, what I’m doing is not working. That’s when our busiest months start.”
