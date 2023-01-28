Bakersfield Fit Fest

A powerlifting competition will take place at Bakersfield Fit Fest on Feb. 4 just as it did last year. 

 Courtesy of American General Media

It’s all about timing for the third installation of Bakersfield Fit Fest, and the timing is just right for the first Saturday of February.

Maybe it’s time to reset the workout plans and diets that did not work out so well the first couple of weeks of January. Or maybe it’s time to keep going on your new path of fitness.