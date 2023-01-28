It’s all about timing for the third installation of Bakersfield Fit Fest, and the timing is just right for the first Saturday of February.
Maybe it’s time to reset the workout plans and diets that did not work out so well the first couple of weeks of January. Or maybe it’s time to keep going on your new path of fitness.
“We wanted to let everyone cool their heels from the holidays,” said Jen Bowden, the event director. “It felt like a whirlwind this past year. We wanted to make sure that they can get back to it or keep on it. There are so many products out there that we don’t know about and we want to showcase those people here in Bakersfield.”
Bakersfield Fit Fest had its inaugural event in January 2020. It did not take place in 2021 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and came back last year.
This year, Bowden and others are expecting the best one yet. This will be the first time it will take place at Dignity Health Sports Complex, 3101 Gilmore Ave., Suite 100. She anticipates more than 50 booths and three interactive areas. It’s basically a fitness and wellness extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, a certified powerlifting competition will take place. Special Olympics athletes will compete against typical lifters.
It’s all a part of Lord Elliott’s vision when it comes to powerlifting and fitness expos such as Bakersfield Fit Fest.
“What’s really cool is that all of Bakersfield gets together,” said Elliott, a powerlifting guru and passionate fan of lifting weights. “All the fitness professionals, those of us in the fitness industry are all under one roof. We can show our community what we’re about, what we do. Each one of us we all have our specialties but we all have something in common and that’s the passion we have for the industry itself, to help people. When someone comes in that’s the biggest thing they can expect. We’re all there for the love of helping people in the industry.”
Elliott, a Bakersfield resident, co-authored a powerlifting coach’s certification program with the late Tom DeLong in 2014.
Seven years ago, Elliott opened his gym in Bakersfield: the National Academy of Strength and Power.
“I travel around the country and the world for our sport and I get to meet and see a lot of people,” Elliott said. “I’ll tell you what, this is one of the best industries to be in because everyone is so positive. Everyone is trying to live life and improve life and help others and share their passions. That’s what you’re going to get at Bakersfield Fit Fest.”
The BLVD will have one of the three interactive areas on Feb. 4. It will be a family friendly activity area, Bowden described.
Bowden works for American General Media, which will also have an area for agility competitions with prizes for the winners.
A portion of the proceeds from Bakersfield Fit Fest will be donated to a local charity that had not been decided yet, Bowden said.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Bowden said. “There’s a lot of stuff to do, and lots of stuff to see; meal prep, fitness and everything you can think of to get this 2023 started out right with fitness and health.”
American General Media puts on several events in Bakersfield, including Mac N Cheese Fest, Brunch Fest and Kids Fest. For the first time, they’ll put on Fiesta Fest, a Latin-inspired food event that will feature local Mexican food restaurants. It will take place on March 4 at Stramler Park.
It will be a celebration of Hispanic and Latino culture, Bowden said.
