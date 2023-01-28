For those looking to do something different on Feb. 14, here are three alternatives to the usual Valentine's dinner out.
Master Chef
Couples must create a "mystery box" with three food ingredients that must be used when cooking a dish.
On Valentine's Day, each person will present their mystery box to the other and have one hour to make a delicious dish from the three mystery ingredients.
Partners can use whatever ingredients are in the house to create their final plate. Each partner will rate the other creation based on visual appearance, cooking technique and taste.
Feel free to be as creative with your three mystery ingredients. This idea is sure to make lasting memories. Should the experience fail drastically, have Uber Eats or a food delivery service on standby or place your order before the experiment.
If you want to play this safe, an alternative is to choose three ingredients that both parties agree upon and see whose creation turns out better.
If you have kids, ask them to be the surprise judges.
Taco Tour
Couples must choose three to five taco joints to rate on Valentine's Day.
This is one of my go-to for date nights, as it can be done with different food types like pizza, poke or wings. To make this night a success, it is essential to only eat one taco at each restaurant, or there is a risk of getting so full at the first restaurant that you won't want to continue the tour.
Tacos can be scored on overall flavor, salsa and tortilla style. To avoid long waits on this busy holiday, it is best to choose fast-casual restaurants or taco trucks.
Thrift Swap
As seen on TikTok, couples must go to a thrift store and choose outfits for each other a few days before Valentine's Day.
Each outfit must be worn on Valentine's for a takeout dinner at home or at a restaurant. Be sure to wash all garments purchased and take a photo as a keepsake.
Couples can take this task in many directions and be as quirky or fashionable as they want. Ground rules can be set before clothing is chosen, if desired.
If you feel more adventurous, close your eyes, head to the rack that carries your size, and run your hand through the clothing rack. Your partner will say the word "stop" from which you must choose whatever garment your hand landed on and wear the item.
You can do this for an entire outfit, including shoes and accessories, or simply a top and bottom, allowing the outfit to be paired with existing items in each partner's wardrobe.
If thrifting isn't your style, you can choose a discount store like Ross, T.J. Maxx or any clothing retailer.
The objective is to have fun and step outside your comfort zone, which will create an unforgettable Valentine’s Day.
