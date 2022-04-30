With the future they have been working toward just weeks away, more than 2,000 Roadrunners are preparing for commencement ceremonies on May 20 and 21 at the main soccer field at California State University, Bakersfield. Adding to the fall 2021 class, CSUB will graduate more than 3,000 students for the 2021-2022 academic term.
“I am so very proud of these Roadrunners,” CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said. “Getting to the commencement stage took years of work, sacrifice and diligence amid unprecedented challenges. But they were strong and modeled the CSUB spirit of resilience and perseverance. With their families and friends, we supported them every step of this journey and are so excited for their next chapter.”
The university will celebrate at three commencement ceremonies over two days:
6 p.m. Friday, May 20: Graduate ceremonies for all four academic schools
8 a.m. Saturday, May 21: Undergraduate ceremonies for the School of Social Sciences and Education
6 p.m. Saturday, May 21: Undergraduate ceremonies for the schools of Business and Public Administration, Arts and Humanities, and Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering
All three ceremonies require tickets for admission. Each undergraduate will receive up to 10 guest tickets, and graduate students will receive up to 20 tickets.
CSUB is working with local public health officials, as well as the California State University system and federal and state health authorities to prioritize the heath and safety of graduates, guests and the CSUB community. Protocols are being finalized and will be communicated to graduates in the coming days.
CSUB by the numbers
2,686: Undergraduate degrees
398: Master’s degrees
8: Doctoral degrees in Education Leadership
60,250: CSUB alumni
37,300: Alumni with undergraduate degrees
4,300: Alumni with graduate degrees
15,800: Alumni with more than one CSUB degree
60 percent-plus: CSUB graduates who remain in the region
64 percent: CSUB students who are the first in their families to pursue a bachelor’s degree
39: Undergraduate degree programs
17: Master’s degree programs
1: Doctoral program in Educational Leadership
27: Students enrolled in the public health bachelor’s degree program, begun in the fall semester
3: Graduates of the kinesiology graduate program, CSUB’s newest master’s degree
4: Schools (Arts and Humanities, Business and Public Administration, Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering, Social Sciences and Education)
$33.4 million: Money raised toward the $55 million goal for ’Runners on the Rise, the first-ever comprehensive fundraising campaign in CSUB history, launched this year
16: athletic teams competing in NCAA Division I
100-plus: Student athletes who have gone pro over the years
1,500: Number of games played by the men’s basketball team, which reached that milestone in 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.