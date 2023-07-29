Taft College students dreaming of a career in healthcare recently learned the ins and outs of daily hospital life, thanks to a new, innovative partnership between key Kern County healthcare employers, community business partners and the Taft College Foundation.
Collaboration among these groups led to a workforce development grant that funded 25 paid summer internship positions with two local hospitals. A team of local business and healthcare leaders made this happen; President & CEO Ken Keller (Dignity Health Memorial Hospital), President Jason Wells (Adventist Health), President Karen Zuber (Bank of America), Public Affairs Representative Megan Lopez (Chevron), and Dr. Sheri Horn-Bunk, executive director of the Taft College Foundation.
These 25 students are enrolled in the Taft College Allied Health Studies program and are benefiting from this real-world experience as they earn their associate of arts degrees, which support them in career path objectives such as nursing, medicine, laboratory work, pharmacy and veterinary science.
The Allied Health curriculum at the college includes challenging yet attainable prep courses such as biology, anatomy, chemistry and medical terminology.
“Allied Health is our most popular AA degree program,” Horn-Bunk said. “This degree helps students move with confidence into programs like pre-nursing at Bakersfield College or the nursing bachelor’s degree program at Cal State University Bakersfield. In this internship, they’re working in two of Bakersfield’s major hospitals, right alongside the nurses, gaining the real-life work experience they need to make important decisions about their future career direction.”
Keller and Wells have a shared perspective on this new program.
“There’s an ongoing need for healthcare professionals and other caregivers within our Kern County communities. Supporting these student interns by introducing them to the day-to-day medical environment enriches their experience and better prepares them to move forward in these important career fields," they shared. "Together, we’re proud to support and strengthen our students and our communities’ future workforce needs by helping to establish this internship program.”
Stockdale High School graduate Lexi Onsurez is one of these Taft College interns; she’s been working three days a week at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. Each morning, she meets with her supervisor and gets her work assignment; they meet again at midday to discuss it, and she gets her next one.
“Lately, we’ve been helping with the hospital’s updated translation services system before they roll it out,” she shared. “We’ve also met with patients to help them navigate their bedside iPET systems, which has apps full of helpful and educational information. We’ve also toured the hospital laboratory and the hyperbaric chamber of the Burn Unit.
“I’ve really appreciated having this opportunity,” she added. “I’ve heard great perspectives from both the nurses and patients, and I’m seeing how everything fits together; how every person’s role is so important to making the operation work."
Karen Zuber, president of Bank of America Bakersfield, said: “As a long-time partner to Dignity Health and Adventist Health and Taft College, the opportunity to help provide training for critical healthcare professionals within our Kern County communities, in an industry that is in high demand, is a great opportunity for Bank of America to extend our relationship further and create career pathways to help advance economic opportunity."
Added Horn-Bunk, “Taft College wants to also thank Chevron for over a decade of significant support for STEM students; their workforce development gift helped to make this program possible.”
Students began shadowing hospital nurses in mid-June and finished in late July.
“This is just the beginning of Taft College coming together with the Kern County business and healthcare communities to offer more programs like this,” said Horn-Bunk.
For more information on the Taft College Foundation and the Allied Health program, go to taftcollege.edu/.
Sheri Horn-Bunk is executive director of institutional advancement and the Taft College Foundation, and co-wrote this story with Linda Greiss.
