Taft College students dreaming of a career in healthcare recently learned the ins and outs of daily hospital life, thanks to a new, innovative partnership between key Kern County healthcare employers, community business partners and the Taft College Foundation.

Collaboration among these groups led to a workforce development grant that funded 25 paid summer internship positions with two local hospitals. A team of local business and healthcare leaders made this happen; President & CEO Ken Keller (Dignity Health Memorial Hospital), President Jason Wells (Adventist Health), President Karen Zuber (Bank of America), Public Affairs Representative Megan Lopez (Chevron), and Dr. Sheri Horn-Bunk, executive director of the Taft College Foundation.