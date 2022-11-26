Most food holidays fall at a time of year that makes sense for the particular item. For example, national days for hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream all fall in the summer.
So it is an odd fit that, in a month more likely to be packed with cookies and candy, National Cupcake Day is Dec. 15. Yet here we are, ready to celebrate the "not a muffin, not yet a cake" of sweets.
Bakersfield is a good place for cupcakes. Although some may relegate the treats to children's birthday parties, this article is clearly not for them.
What follows is a highly subjective list that you should consider a starting point. Most bakeries offer a cupcake at some point so even if you can't snag one this month keep your eyes open and satisfy your sweet tooth when you can.
Sweet Surrender (6439 Ming Ave.): This southwest spot has an impressive resume with accolades from celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis for its Matterhorn cake, and its lemon white chocolate cake made the O list of Oprah Winfrey's magazine.
What's great here is that all of those wonderful flavors are also available in cupcake form. Most days, there are at least 10 different varieties in the cold case for sale.
You can always see what the fuss is about with the lemon white chocolate or the Matterhorn (chocolate cake with buttercream frosting) but if you love chocolate you should never pass up an Avalanche cupcake if it's available. That chocolate cake comes with mascarpone cheese filling and is frosted with whipped cream.
Smith's Bakeries (multiple locations, including main bakery at 2808 Union Ave.): Aside from home-baked cupcakes, Smith's will always have a place in my heart with its champagne cupcakes. The handheld version of its decadent champagne cake, which conveys Bakersfield to me as much as Basque food if I'm being honest, this cupcake is a festive treat, covered with pink white-chocolate shavings.
The custard filling doesn't taste like champagne but that's not the point. It's meant to be an opulent treat that for many is best in small quantities.
Also a shout-out to the shop's simple vanilla cupcakes, which were the highlight treat for my childhood dog Champ's birthday party. I have never seen a dog so delicately enjoy a cupcake, which must be testament to its special quality.
Cornerstone Bakery (2100 19th St., Suite D): This downtown business makes the list in part for its creativity. This is the home of the Thanksgiving six-pack, with cupcakes decorated to look like holiday food including a turkey leg, peas and carrots, mashed potatoes and sweet potato pie.
Other fun themed treats have included Girl Scouts cookie cupcakes along with seasonal decorations for Halloween and Easter.
GhilaDolci Bakery (2002 19th St.): You've got to be good about following this shop's social media to figure out when cupcakes are on the menu. The menu is posted each day Tuesday through Saturday on Instagram, but cupcakes are not often included (cake slices are more common). With flavors like almond champagne and Italian cream, it's worth staying up on the socials.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): For a small vegan shop that is not primarily a bakery, Better Bowls produces a lot of baked goods. Pumpkin spice cupcakes, which were part of a recent pumpkin treat box, were a recent delicious addition. Not only are baked goods sold at the shop on weekdays, Better Bowls is also going back to its roots as a pop-up by selling at the Haggin Oaks farmers market on Sundays at The Marketplace.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.