With events like Diwali on the calendar every autumn, October and November can be busy months for Hindus. But what's there to celebrate while neighbors are decorating Christmas trees?
Nothing in particular, said the president of Chinmaya Mission Bakersfield, Dr. Anil Mehta.
"In December, we don't really have any" Hindu festivals, Mehta said. "It's kind of a quiet time for us."
So instead, Chinmaya is doing what it does the rest of the year: chanting, reading and studying sacred texts.
"Most of the year we do all these events," he said.
Chinmaya's schedule is unchanged during a time of year many consider the holiday season. That means studying Bhagwad Geeta from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday and chanting the first chapter of the text from 8 to 9 p.m. Mondays.
On Tuesdays from noon to 1:30 p.m., the mission hosts Vedic chanting and Mukunda Mala, then from 7:30 to 9 p.m., it will host a Ramayana discourse by Swami Tejomayanandaji. Then, from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Chinmaya hosts a Sanskrit class, followed from 8 to 9 p.m. by a Vivekachudamani study group.
From 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday, a group convenes to study Upadesha Saar.
Anyone interested in joining one of the events on Zoom is invited to email Mehta for instructions: anilmehtamd@gmail.com.
KWANZAA
A big, non-Christmas celebration is in store this year for the African-American and pan-African holiday known as Kwanzaa.
Performances by the Teye Sa Thosanne Drum & Dance Company and Eyo the Stilt Walker are scheduled for the four-hour event starting at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1000 S. Owens St. African folktales are also planned, as is a showing by the Harambee African Art Gallery.
Bakersfield's Kwanzaa coordinator, Bakari Sanyu, noted that African attire is emphasized and requested to "reflect, support and showcase the ambiance, essence, and imagery of cultural festivities." He added that refreshments will be provided.
There will be no fee for cultural vendors hoping to be in attendance, but they must confirm their participation by Dec. 12 with an RSVP phone call to 661-319-7611.
The event is being sponsored by the Sankofa Collective, New Spirit Women’s Group, Ubuntu Baskets, the Bakersfield News Observer newspaper and the city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department.
