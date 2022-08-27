There are so many ways one can serve our community. Whether it be volunteering for a local nonprofit or tutoring children after school, there are boundless opportunities to make an impact in our region. However, if you’ve ever wondered how to turn your passion for service into a career, look no further than local government.
As women, I’ve often found many of us feel called to help — as mothers, daughters, sisters, coworkers and friends. This characteristic is especially beautiful when used to uplift one another, which I’ve found in abundance at Kern County.
Our organization is 55.9 percent female, with women making up 58.6 percent of management. As our workforce spans everything from public safety to parks, it’s incredible to witness the passion of dedicated women leading us forward. Additionally, Kern County’s opportunity for growth has created a pathway for female talent to progress into these leadership roles.
Recently, I had the pleasure of sitting down with our Kern County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, many of which are female. I stood in awe in the middle of their call center, watching as they answered the ringing phones with kindness and compassion. Each 911 call taker and dispatcher thought quickly on their feet while maintaining a calm demeanor for residents on the other end of the line.
My visit took place in the middle of August, yet their call center was decorated with Christmas trees, balloons and other cheerful items. I couldn’t help but ask about the holiday décor and was met with a simple explanation — it reminds them of the good while helping residents through their sorrow.
I felt this was so poetic, as one can only imagine the difficulty of their profession. When I asked each call taker and dispatcher why they chose this line of work, their answer was universal. These brave men and woman specifically chose this career because they felt there was no better place to make an impact. They shared each day, at the end of their shift, no matter what, they go home knowing that they helped someone.
Aside from jobs in public safety, such as the sheriff’s office, probation, fire department and park rangers, there are so many other meaningful professions within our workforce. One could serve our community as an attorney, public health nurse, accountant, behavioral health counselor, librarian, registered veterinary technician, social worker, IT specialist, marketing expert ... the list goes on.
If you’re interested in a career that is so much more than a job, but directly changes our community for the better — work here. There’s a place for you at Kern County.
To get started, we’ll be holding our inaugural career expo on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Administrative Building located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301. Our dozens of departments will be on hand, conducting on-the-spot interviews and sharing what it’s like to join our workforce.
For more information about what positions are currently available and to join our team, please visit kerncounty.com/careers.
Ally Soper is the county of Kern's chief communications officer. The opinions expressed here are her own.
