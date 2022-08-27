There are so many ways one can serve our community. Whether it be volunteering for a local nonprofit or tutoring children after school, there are boundless opportunities to make an impact in our region. However, if you’ve ever wondered how to turn your passion for service into a career, look no further than local government.

As women, I’ve often found many of us feel called to help — as mothers, daughters, sisters, coworkers and friends. This characteristic is especially beautiful when used to uplift one another, which I’ve found in abundance at Kern County.

Ally Soper is the county of Kern's chief communications officer. The opinions expressed here are her own.