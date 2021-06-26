When I was little, I remember getting to explore the NASA JPL campus in Pasadena with my dad once a year.
As I explored the campus year after year, I was positive that I was in love with space. I became obsessed with the idea of traveling to the moon and studying the stars. Little did I know that I was truly in love with the feeling that I could be anything and everything I wanted to be when I grew up.
Now as Cal State Bakersfield alumna, I get to help give that same feeling to students across the nation as a NASA project coordinator with NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement.
Mentorship was my first step toward my NASA journey.
When the pandemic first began, I was accepted into my first mentorship program that changed my life forever.
I became part of and completed the inaugural class of the Sister Circle Media mentorship program. This amazing experience allowed for me to create a sisterhood with women who have helped me grow in my professional and personal life. This program was the first time that I shared with others what I was passionate about doing with my career. Mentorship gave me the faith to do it afraid, to not hold back on what I know I am meant to do.
The difference between daily networking and life-changing networking stands within intention. It is the difference between your casual walk at the park for leisure and your trip to the gym to burn off that slice of cake from cheat day. Networking is more than just the exchange of business cards and handshakes; it’s a way to build genuine connections to those around us.
After a full year out of college and working in the mental health field, I decided that it was my time to pursue a role in the world of communications and public relations.
I dedicated myself to scheduling one mock interview and two informational interviews a week.
Through this dedication, I was able to build relationships with leaders at Google, Amazon, Disney, the NFL and NASA.
Each week I learned more about the tools I needed to return to my calling. Eventually this dedication led me to the LinkedIn page of a fellow alumnus of my alma mater, CSUB, which posted an open position with NASA.
By stepping out in faith, I reached out to him and asked to schedule an informational interview. After meeting and preparing for the interview, I was able to not only attain the job I applied for, but also create a friendship with my future coworker who still supports and encourages my growth to this day.
The best piece of advice I have to offer to others starting their professional experience is to have confidence in yourself and your journey.
My first role after finishing college with my communications degree was working as a counselor in a children and family clinic in Bakersfield.
I spent weeks preparing and reading for the role, studying psychology books, shadowing therapists, all to try to prepare for one of the biggest pivots in my life.
Little did I know, no amount of reading or teaching can prepare you to be the support system for the 30-plus kids and families who need you.
What made me a great counselor was making the decision to show up fully as my authentic self in every single session and moment that I was given to interact with my clients.
I made the decision to trust my journey and trust that every tool that I would need in that position was instilled in me and ready to be shared with my community.
After leaving the mental health field to return to communications and public relations with NASA, I knew that I had a unique experience to bring to this organization.
Rather than only bringing experiences specific to communications and PR to the NASA table, I consistently bring all pieces of me.
Each of our greatest strengths is wrapped in our individuality, our uniqueness and our story. My confidence in who I am will continue to be the most valuable piece of my life’s toolkit.
Alexis Alfred is a communications strategist and community builder. During the day, she works at NASA, but by night, her passion is helping community leaders and personal brands strategically amplify their voices. Visit her website at https://www.alexisalfred.com/
