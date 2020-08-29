As one of Bakersfield’s oldest purveyors of baked goods, Smith’s Bakeries has been a sweet part of many celebrations and special events. Originally established in 1945 by Howard Smith and Roy Balmain, Smith’s Bakery opened as a department in Smith’s Complete Market, located at 245 Chester Ave. Customers had a one-stop shop at the modern bakery for fresh pies, cakes, breads and pastries.
The story of Smith’s Bakeries’ beginning is best captured in an ad commemorating their 10th anniversary that appeared in the Oct. 31, 1955, Bakersfield Californian. In the ad, readers are asked, “Remember?... November 1945…the war was barely over…we were all wondering what the new cars would be like and what our future economy would be. That was the start of Smith’s Bakeries…with five bakers and four sales girls. Today, due to the generous reception you have given to our efforts, we have sixteen bakers and twelve sales girls! We hope that the last ten years have been as pleasant for you as they have been for us…and that we may continue to serve you for years to come.” And that hope became a reality.
By 1947, Smith’s Bakeries had expanded to four locations, but the largest grand opening occurred in April 1956 when Smith’s new bakery kitchen and sales room opened its doors at 2808 Union Ave. An open-house celebration took place that included cake-decorating demonstrations and free doughnut holes. And if you needed a pie for your next occasion but did not have the time to make it yourself, don’t worry because the “Bakers of Bakersfield” had you covered. Not only could you serve your family and guests one of their delicious fruit pies with a light, flaky and tender crust made by the experts, but an ad in the Jan. 15, 1948, Bakersfield Californian shared the good news that you could “bring your own special pie plate if you wish to have a pie baked for you… and we let you take the credit.”
Smith’s reputation for creating delicious and quality baked goods continued to grow when their cookies won first place for excellence in the 1969 Southern California Baker’s Forum Competition. As one of the state’s largest competitions, Smith’s joined more than 609 other bakeries in submitting entries into various categories. By 1970, Smith, Balmain, and additional owner W.T. Garvin ushered in the business’s 25th year.
Representing the next generation of bakers, Jim Balmain, described by the July 20, 1972, Californian as a “decorator extraordinaire,” educated readers about the current trends in wedding cakes, but the most meaningful take from the interview was Jim’s gratitude for his on the job training. Speaking about the baking skills he learned from his father, Roy, he stated, “I was fortunate to have a competent man from the east to learn from.”
Smith’s Bakeries continues as a mainstay in both the community and in the Balmain family. In 1985, Jim and Jacque Balmain purchased the business from Howard and Roy and continue to practice the art of baking at seven locations throughout the greater Bakersfield area. ￼
