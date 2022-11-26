Within the Assistance League building in downtown Bakersfield, tucked away in back rooms, there are large piles of drawstring bags, blue and white, each filled with children’s school-wear clothing.
The identifier of Assistance League on each bag is easy to see, but look closer and you will see an example of the special attention and care given to each bag. Written in black marker on each bag is a child’s name. The piles are designated for schools across Kern County.
Chez Noel, a holiday home tour in its 32nd year, immensely helps those drawstring bags continue to pile up as part of the Assistance League’s Operation School Bell, which provides school-appropriate clothing for children in need.
This year’s Chez Noel, which takes place Dec. 2-3., features three homes and as an added bonus a ticket also includes a tour of the historic Junior League building (1928 19th St.) that will also be decorated for the holidays. Tickets are $40. Cell phones and photos are not allowed.
The Assistance League of Bakersfield has clothed more than 160,000 kids across Kern County in over 30 school districts, said Jeanne Young, the organization’s president.
Young smiled as she talked about the massive effort that goes into organizing each bag for the children. The volunteers are as meticulous as they are for their work and setup of the Bargain Box Thrift Store, which has become a welcoming place for regulars, Young said.
The store is not a typical thrift shop. Bargain Box is immaculate and certain areas are staged in themes.
“People say that we treat them so nice here,” Young said. “That’s because we appreciate their donations and shopping, and we love what we do.”
During this time of the year, most would expect charity donations to intensify, but that is something that happens the entire year, said Lila Mettler, a former president, who describes Bakersfield as a generous community.
Unfortunately, theft does happen at the shop downtown, Young and Mettler said.
But the store continues to gain a great profit considering all the items for sale are donated. That also helps Operation School Bell. Each bag includes a hygiene kit, socks, underwear, a polo shirt and pants or skorts.
Mettler, who is now the marketing and communications director for the Assistance League, is an example of many on staff at the Bakersfield AL facility. When she retired she said she wanted some really important work to do.
“When you help children who don’t even have underwear or food, let me tell you, it changes your world,” Mettler said. “I want to make a difference in a kid’s life. I just don’t want to do busy work.”
