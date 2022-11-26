Within the Assistance League building in downtown Bakersfield, tucked away in back rooms, there are large piles of drawstring bags, blue and white, each filled with children’s school-wear clothing.

The identifier of Assistance League on each bag is easy to see, but look closer and you will see an example of the special attention and care given to each bag. Written in black marker on each bag is a child’s name. The piles are designated for schools across Kern County.