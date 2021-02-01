Iuli Gerbase's "The Pink Cloud" begins with this message: “This film was written in 2017 and shot in 2019. Any resemblance to actual events is purely coincidental.”
When COVID-19 shutdowns were announced in March 2020, I bet Gerbase's first thought was, "What have I done?" Somehow, years before we knew where the world was headed, she managed to craft a quarantine movie that, coincidentally, we would be watching while in quarantine. And yet, without any insight into the world we're living in, she managed to capture what this past year has been like for so many.
The Portuguese-language film opens on a beautiful clear day. All seems to be well, until a mysterious pink cloud appears. It looks so delicate and gentle as it floats over the city. That is until it comes into contact with a human and kills them almost instantly.
Giovana (Renata de Lélis) and Yago (Eduardo Mendonça) are strangers who share a spark after meeting at a party. When the deadly pink cloud mysteriously takes over their city, they are forced to seek shelter with each other. Everyone is advised to keep their windows and doors closed, and going outside is simply not an option anymore.
As months pass and the planet settles into an extended quarantine, their world shrinks, and they are forced to come to terms with an accelerated timeline for their relationship. With all their other interactions governed by screens, and with the strain of isolation setting in, Giovana and Yago struggle to reinvent themselves and reconcile the differences that threaten to tear them apart.
Gerbase totally nails the emotions felt this past year through each of her characters. Giovana longs to go outside, see her family, travel and just live. She has good days when she enjoys Yago's company, and bad days where the longing for what was once her life becomes too much, and he becomes unbearable. We all have felt like that several times this pandemic. Yago, however, seems to have accepted the cloud a lot better. There's nothing he can really do about it, and being sad and complaining all the time won't do anyone any good. We all know a lot of people who have taken this approach during our pandemic as well.
Other characters find themselves in other interesting positions. One of Giovana's friends is completely alone. Her boyfriend went out to a bakery and got trapped inside once everyone was advised to stay indoors. Her depression and loneliness continue to grow as the months, and years, pass by in quarantine. Giovana's sister is stuck in an eternal sleepover, away from her family, and possibly in the midst of danger.
Each story is completely relatable and hits the quarantine nail on the head. There's so much we miss doing these days — traveling, seeing family and freely going outside — and we really don't realize how important these things are until they're essentially taken away from us. Although our situations are different, "The Pink Cloud" still manages to get the sadness, anger, frustration and fear right.
The way the world handles this pandemic is quite interesting as well. The government has installed a delivery tube to everyone's windows, and people can order food, prescriptions and other items to survive. People are also addicted to their screens — we have some things in common — and they're utilizing video chats and online dating to get them through the hard days and nights. Interestingly enough, there's mention of masks years into this quarantine. If only we could have let them know that masks are pretty effective!
Quarantine movies are hard to watch, given our current situation, but how real this one feels and how it's not afraid to go there with emotions makes it really enjoyable.
