During his nearly four-decade career as an engineer in the oil industry, John Hester’s focus was deep into the earth, extracting black gold to fuel the world. In retirement, the Bakersfield man has shifted his focus to the skies.
John Hester, who retired in 2017 as Aera Energy’s chief security officer, is an astrophotographer.
“I first became interested in astronomy when I was 6 years old,” he recalled. “At my brother’s science fair, I had the opportunity to observe the moon through a telescope. I was hooked. My parents bought me my first telescope that year, and a few years later I used my hard-earned paper route earnings to buy a better scope. I was 10. I still have that scope.”
The son of a Shell Oil manager, Hester was born in Midland, Texas, but moved with his family to New York, when he was 3. In 1970, the family moved back to Texas, where he graduated from high school and earned a degree in electrical engineering from Rice University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.
Hester recalled as a young child going into his New York backyard and searching the sky for “whatever I could find. I never missed a meteor shower or eclipse or comet! I would tell my parents' friends I wanted to be an astrophysicist, at a time when most kids wanted to be a fireman!”
At age 12, he adapted the motor of his family’s barbecue rotisserie to serve as a “clock drive,” which he hooked to his scope and a Brownie camera to track and record objects. But when he took his film to the drug store to be developed, the black-sky images, which were primarily black, would not be printed.
“That led me to learn how to process my own film and print,” he recalled, explaining he adapted his father’s slide projector to serve as an enlarger. “So, at 12, I was an astrophotographer!”
Hester enrolled in several public university astronomy classes and after moving to Texas, he joined the Houston Astronomical Society. He was the group’s youngest member.
Although his interest in astronomy and astrophotography continued into high school, Houston’s poor night-lights condition and the life, in general, intervened.
“What didn’t fade, however, was my interest in photography,” he said, adding that he learned to process film, built a darkroom, became a school newspaper photographer and “generally learned the art form.”
Hester said taking an undergraduate class in astrophysics convinced him that astrophysics was mostly just sitting in a room, instead of being outside under the stars. “I wanted to build and do, not just think. So, that’s when my astronomy ended — almost.”
Despite his reluctance to follow his father into the oil industry, Hester began working for Shell after college because “it was the best offer and held promise for future job growth.”
In 1987, the now-married father was transferred to Bakersfield for an 18-month assignment.
“They must have lost my number, because I remained there for the rest of my career,” Hester joked. Shell became CalResources and then Aera Energy. Initially, he worked in the companies’ various engineering-related disciplines and was involved in oil and gas exploration and production. In the 1990s, his assignment was shifted to IT, and cyber and plant security. After a divorce in 1998, he married Rene in 2005 and expanded his family to include two stepchildren.
”Photography continued as an interest,” he said. In 2002, he started a part-time business called PhotoExpressions to sell stock photos online. The company was later renamed John Hester Photography and included a portrait studio in his house.
Driving his career and his post-retirement “new chapter” is Hester’s “overall love of all things science and technology.”
“I grew up in the early days of the space race, and remember sitting on an island in a lake in upstate New York, listening to shortwave radio as the first steps were taken on the moon,” he said. “I’ve always been passionate about this area, which led to my college major, my master’s thesis (Technological Developments in Management Information Systems) and career.
It also led him to join the Kern County Science Foundation in 1988. “We’re the group that puts on the Kern County Science Fair, the Physics Olympics, MathCounts, Math Field Day, STEM Olympiad, and many more student and teacher STEM focused projects.”
In 2016, as he approached retirement, he assessed what he wanted to do in his “next chapter.”
“It was a long time ago, but I always loved astronomy. And photography. And computers and technology. It was a perfect marriage for me,” he said.
Hester joined the Kern Astronomical Society (kernastro.org) and the Los Angeles Astronomical Society (LAAS.org). He bought a couple “real” scopes, mount, cameras, etc., and started imaging in the backyard and in the mountains. He now serves on the KAS board and on the Dark Sky Site Committee for LAAS.
“Astronomy is mostly a solo undertaking, shared with others before or after the fact. Sitting out in the mountains just below Mt. Pinos, at 3 in the morning, when it’s only 10 degrees, requires determination and commitment. It is often just me and coyotes, or in the case of the LAAS’s Lockwood Valley site, the lions,” he said, explaining the existence of a wildlife refuge near the site.
“I generally spend about a week every month, weather permitting, at the Lockwood Valley site owned by the LAAS. This site has fairly dark skies, though it’s getting worse by the day due to increase in LED lighting in Santa Clarita and Bakersfield. It is elevated, so less atmosphere and has power. I initially spent my time up there sleeping in my truck, then moved to a tent, then to a small trailer RV, and now to a larger trailer RV that we also use to go elsewhere.”
He and his wife, Rene, have traveled extensively, with simple nighttime observing from Europe, South Africa, Costa Rica and Australia/New Zealand. Astronomy-focused trips were to Norway, above the arctic circle in February 2020, for aurora viewing and imaging, and to central Oregon for the 2017 solar eclipse.
“I share my photos on Facebook and my website (johnhesterphotography.com) Many friends suggest I should sell them, but let’s be realistic, the Hubble and JWST images are available online for free,” he said.
“Everything about astrophotography is hard! As one of my colleagues says, if nothing else, astrophotography teaches you how to swear,” Hester said.
“The fact that the earth constantly rotates, the atmosphere has many layers and is constantly in motion, and the objects are so dim, makes capturing an image a huge challenge. And, it’s not just one image, but typically requires hundreds or thousands of separate photos often taken over months or years, to ‘build’ a single final image.
“I use any one of five telescopes, based on target size and brightness, along with an imaging camera, a separate guide telescope, a guide camera, a computer-controlled mount, a mount based mini computer and software, electronic focuser, electronic filter changer, and a separate processing computer to do the job. And there’s lots of wires and cable, sensitive equipment subject to power fluctuations, weather changes, etc. This all leads to a complex system, with lots of failure points — hence, the swearing!
“What I find interesting is that I’m attracted by challenge,” Hester said, noting his other interests — golf, fly fishing and woodworking. “Each can and is hard, and you can never be done, but you can get better. That, I noticed recently, is the common theme to my life, and I’m sure others. I thrive on challenge. Astrophotography is filled with challenge.”
