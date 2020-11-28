For most Kern County residents, attending HolidayLights at the California Living Museum is a local tradition — cozy hot chocolate to walk around with while strolling with your family and friends in awe at the beaming lights at every corner.
HolidayLights returns to Bakersfield this holiday season, but with the coronavirus pandemic, CALM Zoo wanted to be sure residents continued their tradition by holding their annual event drive-thru style.
“HolidayLights is a tradition Kern County has carried on for over 17 years and it’s important to a lot of people and in the hearts of many people in the community,” said CALM Director Meg Maitland.
When COVID-19 struck the community, Maitland and her team needed to close their doors and put the safety of their staff first.
“It was hard for us to close the doors because our mission at CALM is to bring the community together and to create these experiences to connect people to animals, the environment and the community,” she said.
Maitland said she and her team were able to work with Josh Barnett, owner of Lightasmic!, and create a new vision for a drive-thru operation.
“The reality is that we wouldn’t be able to do [a virtual event]. Doing the event virtually was something on the table but once we met with Josh Barnett from Lightstamic!, he was able to create an entire new experience,” she said.
Since HolidayLights at CALM Zoo is a highlight annually, Maitland and her team had to restructure their event from design to parking and logistics.
Maitland said the drive-thru event will be a mile long and 20 to 30 minutes to drive through various section lights, including new things the community hasn’t seen before.
“Josh made a design with tunnels to drive through, different themes throughout the mile-long drive that really brings everything together,” she said.
The annual tradition full of lights, color and animated display returns during the holiday season from Nov. 28 to Jan. 2, 2021.
Admission and more information can be found at www.calmzoo.org. People with annual memberships will have a discount on the event.
Maitland wants to be able to bring similar pieces to HolidayLights from the Kern County Fair Food drive-thru to the community by bringing on food vendors.
“We have a lot of changes with our event. We want the community to know we will be heavily focused on outreach and are willing to adjust, if needed,” she said. “Our hope is that the feel remains the same. When people come to CALM, our hope is to be able to bring that family-fun aspect and that feeling of community and togetherness in whatever the climate brings.”
