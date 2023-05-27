After a 3-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Media Music Jam is back at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. The Media Music Jam, set for 7 p.m. June 24, is your once-a-year chance to see your favorite news reporters and community leaders perform their favorite songs live on stage at the Crystal Palace.

The Media Music Jam is an annual fundraiser held to help the growing number of Kern County families with the devastating cost cancer care and treatment can bring. All Media Music Jam proceeds benefit qualified Kern County cancer patients through the efforts of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, of which I am a board member. Through a network of social workers at local cancer care and treatment facilities, the Kern County Cancer Foundation distributes funds to patients regardless of where treatment is received.