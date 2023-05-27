After a 3-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Media Music Jam is back at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. The Media Music Jam, set for 7 p.m. June 24, is your once-a-year chance to see your favorite news reporters and community leaders perform their favorite songs live on stage at the Crystal Palace.
The Media Music Jam is an annual fundraiser held to help the growing number of Kern County families with the devastating cost cancer care and treatment can bring. All Media Music Jam proceeds benefit qualified Kern County cancer patients through the efforts of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, of which I am a board member. Through a network of social workers at local cancer care and treatment facilities, the Kern County Cancer Foundation distributes funds to patients regardless of where treatment is received.
Michelle Avila, executive director of the foundation, states, “The Media Music Jam helps bring awareness to the financial needs of the increasing number of patients seeking financial help.”
Avila adds, “And most people don’t realize Kern County does not have a cancer treatment center for children. Any local child needing treatment must travel out of Kern County for that care. And thanks to all the performers this year, we are grateful to be able to continue to help with the financial costs and transportation needs for Kern County cancer children.”
Over the past years, media personalities, community leaders and others perform live with Thee Majestics to raise money for families fighting cancer. The Media Music Jam showcases a completely different and surprising talented musical side of normally very serious news anchors, reporters, public relations professionals, and local personalities.
“People are really going to be surprised with the level of musical talent from our performers,” states Media Music Jam musical director Rick Davis. “We have been rehearsing since March and we are ready to have lots of fun while helping local people.”
All Media Music Jam performers, including Thee Majestics, donate their time and talents to the Media Music Jam.
As the producer of the Media Music Jam, each year I receive questions like “has anyone you had perform been really bad” or “have you had anyone surprise you with how good they were?
The answer is definitely “no” and absolutely “yes.”
Almost everyone on the stage at Media Music Jam has someone in their lives who has been affected by cancer. In some cases, it is the performers themselves going through their own cancer journey.
Tony Lee with Alpha Media Radio and a Media Music Jam regular states, “My best friend, John Sanidad, died from lung cancer in 2004. He was like a little brother to me and I promised his family that I would not let his name be forgotten. The Media Music Jam and Steve Flores have allowed me to do that and help earn money for cancer victims and their families.” He adds, “Now, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in February, and burying another dear friend just days ago, the Media Music Jam is more important than ever.”
As one cancer survivor said, “Let the community love you.”
The Media Music Jam is one way we do just that.
Robin Mangarin-Scott will be the Media Music Jam Master of Ceremonies. Scheduled to perform this year are; Angela Barton and Erica Byrd, Barton Marketing Group; Thomas Brill and Frank Wooldridge, Young Wooldridge Attorneys; Jim Darling, Jim Darling Public Relations; Rick Davis, media consultant; Mari Perez-Dowling, United Way; JR Flores, AGM Radio; Bryan Gallo, Kallyn Hobmann, Mike Hart, Ava Kershner and Veronica Morley, KERO TV 23; Norma and Jose Gaspar, Telemundo Valle Central; Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield City; Craig Harrison, Transition Ahead; Maddie Janssen, Jim Scott, Elaina Rusk, Robert Price and Erica Torres, KGET TV 17; Rick Kreiser, Guitar Masters; Tony Lee and Terry Maxwell, Alpha Media; Lyle Martin, INDurance Concepts; Kenn McCloud, KUZZ AM/FM; Steven McEvoy, Rachelle Murcia, Aaron Perlman, KBAK CBS/FOX 58; Jack Scott; John Stinson, retired city of Bakersfield; David Torres, Torres |Torres-Stalling, A Law Corp.; James Yoro, Chain Cohn Clark; and Leonard Zasoski Jr., Colombo Construction.
