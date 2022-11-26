My fruit cake tradition is going to Costco once a year during the holidays and buying one. It’s the same as my pumpkin pie tradition — a Costco pumpkin pie as big as a manhole cover. For $5.99 you can’t beat it.
By now, I bet you suspect I’m not much of a baker. You’re right.
But certainly, someone must turn out homemade fruit cakes. Two Bakersfield women came to my rescue for this story with their family traditions and recipes.
ANN GALLON
“Fruit cake is a happy subject for me,” said retired high school librarian Ann Gallon. “I guess I’m a fan, because when I make it, I make 16 pounds. That’s doubling my late mother’s recipe.”
Because her mother died when she was 29 years old, Gallon says her mother never knew her in her own kitchen. But Gallon has carried on the family tradition.
“It’s an off and on thing. I stopped for about 10 years, when people made fun of it. That hurt. But then I gained family and friends to whom I could give or send it to as a Christmas gift. Some were people who ‘never liked fruitcake’ — until they tasted ‘just a bit’ of mine — my mother's, really.”
“Our family would make fruit cake right after Thanksgiving and hold it chilled (Minnesota fruit cellar, or California refrigerator) until early December, when it would be mailed as holiday gifts, Gallon said.
“The loaves are firm, or dense, and when cutting a 3/8-inch slice with a good knife, you get almost a stained-glass effect. Even as a child, I would hold a slice up to a window, or light to enjoy the colorful candied fruit.”
Gallon advised that WinCo's bulk food department lets you purchase ingredients in exact amounts needed.
“It helps that I have a pecan tree and we used to have a walnut tree. My father used to crack the Brazil nuts for my mother, but I love being able to afford the cracked/shelled ones at WinCo,” she said.
“There is not that much batter. It is mostly fruits and nuts,” she said. “The candied fruit is getting expensive. But that adds the gooeyness.”
Precutting the parchment paper forms ahead of time to fit 1-pound tins saves time. But decorating the cake tops can be tedious. “But it improves the ‘presentation,’” she said.
MOTHER’S FRUIT CAKE
Ingredients
1 c butter
1 ½ c sugar
6 eggs
1 lb seedless raisins
1 lb dates (make sure they are pitted)
2 ½ c flour
1 tsp soda
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp nutmeg
¼ tsp cloves
2 lbs mixed candied fruit
2 ½ c Brazil nuts
1 c walnuts
½ c blanched almonds
1 ¼ c pecans
1 c pineapple juice
Directions for eight (3 ¾ x 7 ¼) 1-pound pans
Set aside some fruit/nuts for topping.
Cream sugar and butter well.
Add one egg at a time and beat well.
Sift flour, soda and spices together.
Add flour mixture to batter and beat well.
Mix in pineapple juice.
DO NOT CUT UP NUTS, RAISINS AND FRUIT.
Pour batter over fruit and nuts, and gently blend. (Don’t flour fruit.)
Line pans with parchment paper cut to fit.
Bake 2 hours total – 45 minutes at 275 degrees, then turn down to 250 degrees.
Test cakes during the last 30 minutes with a toothpick.
Depending on the size of the pan, baking can take less than 2 hours.
JANE THORNTON
Jane Thornton, who retired from a local hospital as a clinical laboratory scientist, provided a recipe that has been in her family for decades.
“I recently found out it would be considered a Depression cake, because there are no eggs and butter,” she said, noting that the recipe calls for Crisco. “I don’t think the cake was made to save money in my family. That candied fruit is pretty expensive.
“I have a cousin, who said she hated fruit cake. I thought, ‘Well, she just hasn’t tasted this one!’ I sent one to her and she thought I was pranking her. She did not taste it, but took it to a party and a man there complimented her. She still didn’t taste it!”
Thornton said fruit cakes are more than sweet desserts.
“These special family recipes are a tangible and tasty connection to loved ones from the past,” she said. “I send cakes to my sister’s children and their kids occasionally, because the treats are a bit like giving a new generation a warm hug from the person who made them for me.”
EASY FRUIT CAKE
Ingredients
2 oz Unsweetened chocolate
2 c Sugar
1 c each – chopped whole pitted dates; raisins; candied cherries; candied pineapple
5 tbs Shortening
2 c Boiling water
3 c Flour
1 tsp Soda
2 tsp Cinnamon
1 tsp Ginger
1 tsp Vanilla
1 c nuts
Directions
Mix together and bring to a boil chocolate, sugar, dates, cherries, pineapple, raisins, shortening and boiling water.
Simmer on low for 20 minutes. Allow to cool.
Add flour, soda, cinnamon, ginger, vanilla and nuts to cooled fruit mix.
Spoon mixture into a greased and floured angel food cake pan or two 5 x 8 loaf pans.
Cook at 325 degrees for one hour or until tested done with a straw.
Cool in the pan.
Feeds approximately 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.