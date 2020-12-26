Chateau Lafite Rothschild is known globally for producing iconic wines from France’s Bordeaux region since it acquired the estate in 1868. Under the Domaines Barons de Rothschild umbrella, it is now producing wines that offer a unique opportunity to discover the flavor of Bordeaux at reasonable prices.
The complete Légende R Collection includes a Bordeaux Rouge, a trio of appellation-specific red blends from Médoc, Saint Emilion and Pauillac and a traditional Bordeaux Blanc white blend with prices ranging from $18 to $50.
Oenologist Diane Flamand has overseen the collection since 2004. She studied at the University of Bordeaux and has worked much of her career in Médoc and other nearby regions. Local knowledge enables her to meet the difficult challenges in making high quality, affordable Bordeaux wines that turn a profit
Through Zoom, we joined Diane in Bordeaux as she led a virtual tasting of the five Légende wines beginning with a white sauvignon blanc (85 percent) and semillon (15 percent) blend, the Légende R Bordeaux Blanc 2019 ($18). The semillon provides a more rounded texture and added aromas to the natural crisp flavors. Flamand suggests serving it cool, as an aperitif or paired with oysters, seafood or goat cheese.
A blend of cabernet sauvignon (60 percent) and merlot (40 percent), the Légende R Bordeaux Rouge 2017 ($18) is a light-bodied, fruit-driven wine made to drink young. It is aged for nine months, releasing a fruity bouquet with soft tannins and black currant flavors on the palate. Pairing suggestions include pizza and pasta.
St. Emilion is Bordeaux’s largest Right Bank appellation that produce merlot-dominant red blends. Cooler climate and soils in the Right Bank favor merlot over cabernet sauvignon that thrives in warmer regions.
Merlot in the Légende R Saint Émilion 2016 ($37) is blended with a small amount of cabernet franc. Spirited jammy aromas are followed by dark berry and spice flavors with soft tannins lingering through the finish. Pairing suggestions include lamb and red meats after decanting the bottle for at least one hour.
The Médoc appellation provides the perfect terroir for the full expression of cabernet sauvignon. The Légende R Médoc 2016 ($25), sourced from vineyards in six different local communes, is a blend of cabernet sauvignon (65 percent) and merlot (35 percent). It is full-bodied with elegant structure and pepper spice, red fruits and licorice notes on the palate.
Flamand noted that the high quality of the 2016 Left Bank vintage is reflected in this Médoc release that pairs well with red meats.
Pauillac is one of the most recognized appellations in Bordeaux. Production of the full-bodied Légende R Pauillac 2015 ($50), a blend of cabernet sauvignon (60 percent) and merlot (40 percent), most closely resembles the structure of the iconic Lafite Rothschild wines. Eighty percent of the fruit comes from Lafite vineyards and it is aged for nine months in Lafite cooperage
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has created some problems with exports to the United States, the Légende R Collection wines are accessible, mostly online. They, in my opinion, succeed in delivering an affordable taste of Bordeaux.
The views expressed in this column are of Lyle W. Norton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.