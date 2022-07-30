Jesus Aguirre took an untraditional path into his eventual career in the health care field.
“I was always intimidated by the idea of going to college. I did not understand how to get there, so I didn’t approach it,” he said.
He went to work in the oil fields after high school instead. It was not until years later that Aguirre found a new calling as a Bakersfield College nursing student.
“I wanted to be a nurse the day my two children were born prematurely,” Aguirre recalls. “Seeing the way the RNs worked, I realized I wanted to be the hope for other parents like they were for me.”
While Aguirre overcame the odds, many before him have not. In a community that severely lags the statewide average in educational attainment, Kern County has among the largest share of residents without a high school diploma or equivalent and the smallest with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
This gap in education can be a detriment to personal earning potential and impairs the skilled workforce locally, experts agree.
“We struggle to find talent. There is such a large disconnect between high-paying jobs and qualified local candidates to fill these positions,” said local businessman Rick Jhaj. “For far too long I have seen Kern County residents struggle just to make ends meet and a lot of this has to do with a lack of education in the professional fields.”
Help is on the way thanks to a $18.1 million grant awarded recently to the Kern Regional K16 Education Collaborative. Funding will focus on addressing long-standing equity challenges in higher education and workforce participation, while helping to build a college-going culture for first-generation college students, those from low-income families, and students of color who statistics show have lower educational outcomes.
“This funding is a game-changer and will allow us to be laser focused on building and sustaining inclusive institutions that not only bolster academic preparation, but also streamlining the process, removing barriers and simplifying supports for student and families,” said Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow.
Improving access to early college, dual enrollment, accelerated programs, certification programs, apprenticeships, and traditional higher education is at the forefront of the effort. Moreover, pathways will be simplified in three occupational areas identified as hard to fill by local employers due to a lack of local qualified candidates. These include health care, education, and engineering/computing.
“To intentionally target areas of workforce needs, we can improve the future for countless students and their families here locally and help break the threshold of poverty,” Jhaj said.
The Kern Regional K16 Education Collaborative makes up two of seven work groups of a larger community initiative known as the Kern Education Pledge, formally organized by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools in 2017.
The Pledge is an agreement between Kern’s 46 school districts, all Kern County colleges and universities, and numerous industry partners committed to working together as one system to ensure student success as they proceed from cradle to career.
In addition to the efforts around college and career readiness and postsecondary enrollment and completion, other work groups are helping build the foundation of student success by focusing on kindergarten readiness, improving literacy and mathematics proficiency, and homing in on school culture topics like chronic absenteeism.
Real-time data gathering and sharing is the linchpin of the Pledge work. That’s why all Pledge partners have made a formal commitment to be part of the Kern Integrated Data System (KiDS). It’s a powerful, and secure, student data warehouse where educators have access to large data sets that inform real-time instruction practices, provide warning signals where interventions might be needed, and illuminate bright spots that can be further investigated and replicated.
“Whenever you have a goal, you have to have a way of measuring that goal,” said KiDS director Greg West. “You need to be able to see if you’re making progress, what’s our starting point and where are we looking to go. KiDS is that tool.”
Rob Meszaros is director of communications for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office.
