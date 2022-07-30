As our community prepares to head back to school, I want to celebrate a true champion of our summer: the Kern County Library. Whether it be working to combat learning loss or providing free, nutritious meals, dozens of branches gave refuge to students while schools were out of session.

The Kern County Library offers numerous programs to residents year-round, but their interactive resources throughout June, July and August are especially meaningful. While this time of year can be challenging for families, all 22 branches across our county dedicated themselves to providing support and engagement to both children and their parents.

Ally Soper is the county of Kern's chief communications officer. The opinions expressed here are her own.