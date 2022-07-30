As our community prepares to head back to school, I want to celebrate a true champion of our summer: the Kern County Library. Whether it be working to combat learning loss or providing free, nutritious meals, dozens of branches gave refuge to students while schools were out of session.
The Kern County Library offers numerous programs to residents year-round, but their interactive resources throughout June, July and August are especially meaningful. While this time of year can be challenging for families, all 22 branches across our county dedicated themselves to providing support and engagement to both children and their parents.
This summer, the library decked out their locations with star-studded events filled with guest readers, arts and crafts, and other special performances. Their “Lunch at the Library” series provided free meals to children up to 18 years old, coupled with engaging activities like read-alouds, singing and dancing. The joy on attendees’ faces was pure magic, as regulars and newbies alike filed into their local libraries for colorful, exciting and educational afternoons.
I had the opportunity to guest-read during Storytime at the Beale Memorial Library, and it was absolutely one of the best things I’ve ever done. Library staff decorated Beale like a summer camp to promote their 2022 Summer Reading Challenge: Read Beyond the Beaten Path. From string lights to a campfire motif, visitors were transported to the mountains from their own backyard. On the day I joined in on the fun, the library buzzed with excitement as children learned and played in what felt like their own special clubhouse. Not to mention, parents watching with glee as their children enjoyed a burst of entertainment.
Throughout August, the library closes out their summer with Books in Motion. This program is a partnership between the library, Kern Dance Alliance, Kern Literacy Council, and other community groups, to combine dance and literacy at libraries around the county. This series features storytelling, performance, choreography and crafting, as children listen to the narration of a book while watching an accompanying dance performance. Then, they’re taught the moves themselves, and get to make a corresponding craft. Finally, each event ends with children answering questions about the text, helping their critical thinking bloom ahead of the new school year.
As all of us settle into this new season, the library is yet again preparing to support students and families as they enter a new chapter of their year. Through incredible resources such as access to free virtual homework help, the library is dedicated to the enrichment of our community. Residents can now sign up for the annual countywide One Book Project returning this fall, which has companion titles for readers of all ages and levels so everyone can get involved.
For more information about the Kern County Library and their outstanding programs, please visit their website: kerncountylibrary.org.
Ally Soper is the county of Kern's chief communications officer. The opinions expressed here are her own.
