Acrobats, fire and ice, oh my! Audiences can anticipate all this and much more from Cirque du Soleil’s newest ice show, “Axel,” which will be skating into the Mechanics Bank Arena on March 12 for five performances.
“Axel” merges the wonder and spectacle of circus and acrobatics audiences have come to expect from Cirque du Soleil with an extra element of difficulty.
Cirque du Soleil’s first frozen endeavor, “Crystal,” wowed Bakersfield audiences in March 2019, and now they’re back and better than ever.
“The success of our first creation on ice has reinforced our ambition to further explore the extensive creative possibilities of a frozen playground,” said Daniel Fortin, vice president of Cirque du Soleil. “With Cirque du Soleil ‘Axel,’ we will offer a truly electrifying experience to all audiences, pushing the boundaries of creativity with the unique approach that has forged the reputation of Cirque du Soleil.”
“Axel” follows a young musician and artist, his true love and his dynamic group of friends (including a giant puppet dog) on an exhilarating mission to fulfill their destiny. Their comic book-themed journey is set to the backdrop of live original compositions, as well as some familiar favorites from the Bee Gees, Radiohead, House of Pain and Rihanna, just to name a few.
The main characters of “Axel” are members of a band who play live music along their quest, which is sure to have audience members “from ages 7 to 77 out of their seats, dancing,” said Julie Desmarais, senior publicist with Cirque du Soleil.
Axel, the story’s hero, is a graphic artist whose drawings come to life before his and the audience’s eyes. LED panels will be installed around the arena and visuals will be projected onto the blank canvas of the ice, transporting the audience even deeper into Axel’s frozen wonderland. This show incorporates technologies never before used by Cirque du Soleil, which is always endeavoring to be innovative.
A show this inventive and groundbreaking took nine months of research and development, according to Desmarais. Performers then arrived in Montreal and rehearsed for 3 ½ months, sometimes practicing for 10 hours a day, six days a week.
Most who have seen a production from Cirque du Soleil are familiar with the aerial silks. The new discipline of “aerial chains” featured in “Axel” challenged acrobats as never before, adding aspects of difficulty and danger. The chains also posed a predicament for the costume designers, who had to hunt for a fabric that could withstand the friction of the metal chains.
Also new for Cirque du Soleil, laser and pyro elements fuse to bring Axel’s world to life. There is something for every member of the family to enjoy. Combining the worlds of professional ice skating, jaw-dropping acrobatics and rocking live music, “Axel” will be sure to inspire and thrill audiences of all ages. ￼￼
