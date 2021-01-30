Print

Down

1. She was one of the first woman elected to the state legislature in 1918: Grace Dorris

2. She was the first woman elected mayor of Bakersfield: Mary K. Shell

3. Reported in The Bakersfield Californian, Golden Valley High School students started a peer counseling group named this: THRIVE

4. What was Bakersfield High School’s original name? Kern County High School

6. This annual month-long event in Delano, that dates back to 1975, is held every summer to celebrate Filipino culture and pride: Philippine Weekend

7. This popular American nu metal band was formed in Bakersfield, notable for pioneering the nu metal genre and bringing it into the mainstream: KORN

Across

5. This pizzeria was opened in 1992 by Jerry Baranowski but its new owners are Corina and Ernesto Topete: Jerrys Pizza

8. This was Kern County’s first newspaper: The Weekly Courier

9. This beloved eatery was awarded the James Beard Foundation’s America’s Classics Award in 2011: Noriega

10. This 2015 Disney film starring Kevin Costner was centered around this northern Kern County location: McFarland USA

11. He’s a famous American architect, designer, writer and educator who designed a home in Bakersfield. It’s the only structure of his in California that cannot be seen from the street: Frank Lloyd Wright

12. She was the first African-American woman elected to the Bakersfield City Council, representing Ward 1: Irma Carson

13. Bakersfield Life Editor Ema Sasic comes from a rich cultural background. Both of her parents are from this country: Bosnia and Herzegovina

14. The film “Carol of the Bells” filmed a scene at this historic Bakersfield location: Woolworth Diner

15. This was Bakersfield's first new freeway in 37 years: Westside Parkway

16. Reported in The Bakersfield Californian, this former corporate department store on WIlson Road is slated to become an Amazon distribution hub: Kmart

17. This was the first human-powered aircraft capable of controlled and sustained flight, and it won the Kremer prize in 1977: MacCready Gossamer Condor