Down
1. She was one of the first woman elected to the state legislature in 1918: Grace Dorris
2. She was the first woman elected mayor of Bakersfield: Mary K. Shell
3. Reported in The Bakersfield Californian, Golden Valley High School students started a peer counseling group named this: THRIVE
4. What was Bakersfield High School’s original name? Kern County High School
6. This annual month-long event in Delano, that dates back to 1975, is held every summer to celebrate Filipino culture and pride: Philippine Weekend
7. This popular American nu metal band was formed in Bakersfield, notable for pioneering the nu metal genre and bringing it into the mainstream: KORN
Across
5. This pizzeria was opened in 1992 by Jerry Baranowski but its new owners are Corina and Ernesto Topete: Jerrys Pizza
8. This was Kern County’s first newspaper: The Weekly Courier
9. This beloved eatery was awarded the James Beard Foundation’s America’s Classics Award in 2011: Noriega
10. This 2015 Disney film starring Kevin Costner was centered around this northern Kern County location: McFarland USA
11. He’s a famous American architect, designer, writer and educator who designed a home in Bakersfield. It’s the only structure of his in California that cannot be seen from the street: Frank Lloyd Wright
12. She was the first African-American woman elected to the Bakersfield City Council, representing Ward 1: Irma Carson
13. Bakersfield Life Editor Ema Sasic comes from a rich cultural background. Both of her parents are from this country: Bosnia and Herzegovina
14. The film “Carol of the Bells” filmed a scene at this historic Bakersfield location: Woolworth Diner
15. This was Bakersfield's first new freeway in 37 years: Westside Parkway
16. Reported in The Bakersfield Californian, this former corporate department store on WIlson Road is slated to become an Amazon distribution hub: Kmart
17. This was the first human-powered aircraft capable of controlled and sustained flight, and it won the Kremer prize in 1977: MacCready Gossamer Condor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.