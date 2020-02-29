In an enchanted land far away brings a Melodrama fairy tale about a damsel who falls in love with a duke from a rival kingdom. “The Duchess of Delano” is an original production written and directed by Gaslight Melodrama Theatre owner Michael Prince.
Opening on March 20, the plot begins in a magical and enchanted land in Delano that has been ruled by the peaceful Delano family. When the encroaching McFarland clan attempts to lay claim to the Kingdom of Delano, the Delano family must use all the power they have to protect the crown jewel of their kingdom — The Duchess. The Duchess then falls in love with the Duke of McFarland, leaving a complicated calamity against both clans.
Prince leaves the questions for the audience to find out if the Duke and Duchess get to live the life they want and if the Kingdom of Delano will ever be the same.
Prince describes this upcoming production as one of his classic Melodrama fairy tales, like “Scary Poppins,” “Tarzan” and “The Mermaid of Ming Lake,” where all storylines have a common Disney-like theme.
“‘Disney-like’ as in a sense of, most Disney stories are melodramas within themselves. They have very well-defined heroes, villains and sweethearts,” he said. “Plus you always have your whacky comic relief characters, as well. We also just really love Disney around here and try to incorporate that ‘Disney feeling’ into what we do.”
He also mentions that many of his productions follow a style of “over-the-top” characters and a “good guy versus the bad guy” scenarios.
All of Melodrama’s favorite performers will return onstage for this production, like Michael Kubik, Victoria Tiger, Adrian Francies and Ali Dougherty.
The Gaslight Melodrama Theatre is also known to base its productions around Kern County and parody classic television series or movies. Prince also mentions he likes to revisit the classic fairy tale storyline because it makes the audience escape into a fantasy world.
“The whole point of coming here is to take a break for a couple hours where you don’t have to worry about anything outside this building. Hopefully, the audience can laugh their heads off with their friends and family, especially with a show like this,” he said.
Prince said the audience can expect music and dancing throughout the show and wants to take the show to an 11 by infusing a happy experience among the crowd.
“Something like this kind of story, where it starts with everyone happy on this magical land and here come the evil forces from outside that try to take everything away and so I think we can relate to those feelings,” he said.
“The Duchess of Delano” is set to open on March 20 and run through May 2. Tickets range from $14–$25. For more information, visit www.themelodrama.com. ￼
