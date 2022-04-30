Recently, Kern County celebrated its 156th birthday, marking more than one and a half centuries of committed public service. Our region is packed with excellence, as so many facets of our county are among the best in the world. From our agriculture and energy industries to aerospace and defense, Kern County boasts a track record of “firsts,” breaking everything from the sound barrier to stereotypes.
Our county is also a driving force in the world’s fifth-largest economy. Our farmers fill dinner plates around the globe, yielding everything from carrots to almonds to grapes. Our local agriculture industry is currently ranked the second-largest agricultural-producing county in the state, filled with hardworking people dedicated to feeding the world.
Kern County is also proud of its revolutionary energy industry, which produces oil and gas cleaner than anywhere else under the strictest environmental guidelines on earth. Not only does our county excel as a powerhouse in this sector, but also as a national leader when it comes to renewables.
Just last month, Kern County was awarded a Communities Local Energy Action Program (LEAP) technical assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to pioneer a Clean Energy and Carbon Management Business Park. We’re proud to be one of only 22 communities in the nation to receive this support and recognition. Now, our county will enter the development stages of becoming a Center of Excellence in Carbon Management, which includes inviting the community to provide input on the process. More information regarding how residents can get involved is forthcoming, as our county moves forward on this exciting project.
Kern County is also growing, as more and more people migrate to our community, seeking professional and personal prosperity. Geographically, Kern County is the third-largest county by size in California and is filled with nearly one million residents. Our county is more affordable than many other parts of the state, while still providing a high quality of life and abundance of opportunity, especially within our budding tech scene and highly ranked enclave of millennial attraction.
Aside from these economic factors, it’s the smaller joys, in my opinion, that truly make Kern County the best. Our region is a place where people still know their neighbors, a place settled by generations of families who continue to call Kern County home. From the excitement of rafting down the Kern River to long lunches on Saturdays at local restaurants, our community is a unique and diverse area fueled by tradition and sustained by progress.
The next time you’re soaking in our warm weather, or maybe enjoying a scoop of local ice cream, remember that Kern County is a place unlike anywhere else in the world thanks to our community, bursting with talents and perspectives that truly make this region the very best.
