For more than 25 years, the Best Of Readers' Choice Poll has gathered the community's input on the best of the best our city has to offer.
Four years ago, we debuted the Best of Hall of Fame, which honors businesses and organizations that not only have a long history of excellence in their respective fields, but also give back to the community. Plus, they're consistent reader favorites in our poll!
Hats off to the past inductees to the Hall of Fame, and our additions this year.
2019
• Dewar's — A Bakersfield institution since 1909, Dewar's is a community favorite, known locally and beyond for its fine candies and ice cream.
• Urner's — With more than 100 years of service to the community, Urner's has been a staple for furniture, electronics, appliances and more.
• Jim Burke Ford — Jim Burke Ford began in 1964 and today is one of the biggest Ford dealerships in the nation.
• Dignity Health — Bakersfield has three Dignity Health hospitals — Mercy Hospital Downtown, Mercy Hospital Southwest and Memorial Hospital. Each offers a variety of specialties and services, and an expansion of Mercy Hospital Southwest is underway.
• Log Cabin Florist — Bakersfield's oldest flower shop was established in 1938 and has been voted Best Florist since the inception of the Best Of Readers' Choice Poll. It continues to provide outstanding customer service and superior floral arrangements and gifts for all occasions.
• Chain Cohn Clark — The recently renamed law firm (it was Chain Cohn Stiles when inducted) has served clients for nearly 90 years, with a focus on protecting the rights of individuals seriously injured due to the negligent, reckless or intentional conduct of another.
• Guarantee Shoe Center — This staple for high-quality shoes has been a family affair since its start in 1953 at the corner of 21st Street and Chester Avenue downtown. It's on its 30th Annual Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive, collecting more than 91,000 pairs of shoes.
• Luigi's — Luigi's is one of Bakersfield's oldest continuously family operated businesses — the product of Italian immigrants coming together to open it in 1910.
• Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center — In 1984, Dr. Ravi Patel opened a 1,200-square foot cancer center, bringing his vision of providing cancer patients with specialized medical and emotional care to Bakersfield.
• Valley Strong Credit Union — One of the largest financial institutions headquartered in the Central Valley, Valley Strong Credit Union operates 29 branches serving more than 250,000 members. It was Kern Schools Federal Credit Union when inducted into the Best Of Hall of Fame.
2020
• Dewar's — Bakersfield's sweet spot for more than a century was recognized again.
• Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals — The system of hospitals was again recognized for its service in the community.
• Luigi's — The popular eatery garnered honors again.
2021
• Salty's BBQ and Catering — With a love of providing great barbecue food to patrons, Salty's BBQ and Catering also makes sure to give and support veterans, law enforcement and nonprofits.
• Buck Owens' Crystal Palace — This go-to spot for dancing, music, food and good times opened in 1996. It includes a museum and is a center for country music.
• Five and Dime Antique Mall & Luncheonette — The vintage finds here have been popular since 1994, as has its lunch counter. The building is now planned to be renovated and turned into a multiuse space.
