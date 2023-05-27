The history of the American West can be found at The Autry — where a pickup truck is sculpture, firearms are art and a wealth of ongoing exhibits is supplemented by special installations and activities.
Located in Griffith Park, across from the Los Angeles Zoo, the museum was founded by actor and businessman in 1988. It is just under a two-hour drive from Bakersfield with easy access off of Interstate 5.
One of the newest ongoing exhibitions is Waterways. “A waterway is a river, canao, or ocean passage that serves as a route of travel or transport, like veins or highways.” The museum describes waterways as sacred. “They are lifelines, essential for survival, and what connects us all.”
The exhibit focuses on the ongoing and interdependent relationships between people and natural environments in California — highlighting cultural history, traditional knowledge and contemporary practices to address environmental problems facing Californians today.
Other ongoing exhibits include one of the finest collections of Colt revolvers in the country, including Theodore Roosevelt’s Single Action Army Model Revolver. Many of the firearms in the Greg Martin Colt Gallery have historical significance. Others are opulently engraved or extremely rare models.
The Cowboy Gallery features a full-size chuck wagon and a 16-foot projection of awe-inspiring Western landscapes — from Oklahoma to California. The exhibit focuses on the fusion of ethnic traditions and adaptations to Western environments that the cowboy represents.
The Journeys Gallery is focused on the second half of the 19th Century with an emphasis on the people and events that changed the West.
A special exhibit open since May 2022 — “The Story of China Poblana” — will end on July 23.
Undoubtedly, you’re familiar with the fancy charro costumes worn by mariachis and the even fancier, wide-skirted dresses made popular by female singers. What you may not know is that the dresses are called china poblana dresses and they have a very interesting history.
“The legend of the china poblana is partly inspired by a real woman,” according to a plaque included with the exhibit of colorful dresses. “Born in Indian as Mirrah, she was kidnapped as a young girl by Portuguese pirates and sold in the slave markets of Manila. Jesuit priests converted her to Catholicism and baptized her with the name Catarina de San Juan. Enslaved to Miguel de Sosa, she arrived in Puebla, Mexico, around 1621, where she was listed as a china, a term often used to refer to a slave from India or Asia. She was one of the many enslaved and Indigenous people who made up the main workforce of Puebla.”
Catarina de San Juan did not wear colorful, fancy dresses. But in 1897, romantic writer Antonio Carrión, reinvented Catarina, turning the religious woman in humble garments into a princess in colorful silks and saris — the model for the china poblana dress.
And that pickup truck as sculpture — you won’t want to miss it either.
Here’s how the museum’s sign describes it:
“This sculpture recounts — in steel, upholstery, sound, and lights — an important chapter of Native American history. In the 1980s, tribal governments’ victories in court set the stage for the rise of American Indian casinos. A landmark U.S. Supreme Court case, California v. Cabazon Band of Mission Indians (1987), opened the door for the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988. In its wake, some Native peoples won new economic and political power. This deluxe pickup truck evokes a Cahuilla driver in Southern California leaving poverty and stereotypes about Indians in the dust."
