ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best community theater
Fox Theater
FAVORITES
- Gaslight Melodrama Theatre
- Stars Theatre Restaurant
Best kid/family entertainment
California Living Museum (CALM)
FAVORITES
- Rocket Fizz Bakersfield
- The BLVD
Best local band
Johnny Owens and the Bakersfield Sound
FAVORITES
- Korn
- Mento Buru
Best movie theater
Studio Movie Grill
FAVORITES
- Maya Cinemas Bakersfield
- Regal Edwards Cinemas
Best museum/art gallery
California Living Museum (CALM)
FAVORITES
- Bakersfield Museum of Art
- Kern County Museum
Best music venue
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
FAVORITES
- Fox Theater
- Mechanics Bank Arena
Best nonprofit event
HolidayLights, CALM
FAVORITES
- Voices of Inspiration, Hoffmann Hospice
- Night to Shine, Tim Tebow Foundation
COMMUNITY
Best college
Cal State Bakersfield
FAVORITES
- Bakersfield College
- Taft College
Best golf course
Bakersfield Country Club
FAVORITES
- The Links at RiverLakes Ranch
- Seven Oaks Country Club
Best local radio/news personality
Matt & Aaron, 88.3 Life FM
FAVORITES
- Brent Michaels, KUZZ
- Danny & Kait in the morning
Best local TV personality
Aaron Perlman, KBAK
FAVORITES
- Jim Scott, KGET
- Maddie Janssen, KGET
Best locally owned place to work
Valley Strong Credit Union
FAVORITES
- AltaOne Federal Credit Union
- Hoffmann Hospice Home
Best ‘Made in Bakersfield’
Dewar’s Candy Shop
FAVORITES
- Pyrenees French Bakery
- Smith’s Bakeries
Best place to take out-of-town guests
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
FAVORITES
- Luigi’s Restaurant and Delicatessen
- Wool Growers Restaurant
Best place to worship
VBF (Valley Bible Fellowship)
FAVORITES
- Discovery Church
- Valley Baptist Church
Best private school
Garces Memorial High School
FAVORITES
- Bakersfield Christian High School
- Stockdale Christian School
Best retirement home
Brookdale Riverwalk
FAVORITES
- Magnolia Place Senior Assisted Living & Memory Care
- Rosewood
FOOD & DINING
Best bakery
Smith’s Bakeries
FAVORITES
- Baked Bake Shop
- GhilaDolci Bakery
Best bar
La Costa Mariscos
FAVORITES
- Lengthwise Brewery
- Tiki-Ko
Best Basque food
Wool Growers Restaurant
FAVORITES
- Benji’s French Basque Restaurant
- Pyrenees Cafe
Best barbecue
Salty’s BBQ & Catering
FAVORITES
- Firestone Grill
- PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ
Best breakfast
24th Street Cafe
FAVORITES
- Old River Grill
- Pappy’s Coffee Shop
Best brunch
Hodel’s Country Dining
FAVORITES
- Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
- Moo Creamery
Best burger
In-N-Out Burger
FAVORITES
- Happy Jack’s Pie n’ Burger
- Moo Creamery
Best catering
Salty’s BBQ & Catering
FAVORITES
- Jake’s Original Tex-Mex Cafe
- NV Catering
Best chef
Chef Lino, Chef Lino's Grill & Catering
FAVORITES
- Chef Nate, NV Catering
- Chris Ramirez, La Costa Mariscos
Best Chinese food
Bill Lee’s Bamboo Chopsticks
FAVORITES
- Great Castle Chinese Restaurant
- Rice Bowl
Best deli/sandwich
Sequoia Sandwich Co.
FAVORITES
- Caesar’s Deli
- Jersey Mike’s Subs
Best family restaurant
Frugatti's
FAVORITES
- La Costa Mariscos
- Sorella Ristorante Italiano
Best food truck
Birria Bros
FAVORITES
- Bucky’s Hot Chicken
- So-Cal Tamal
Best frozen treats
Dewar’s Candy Shop
FAVORITES
- Moo Creamery
- Rosemary’s Family Creamery
Best happy hour
Yard House
FAVORITES
- La Costa Mariscos at River Walk
- Tahoe Joe’s
Best Indian cuisine restaurant
Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine
FAVORITES
- India Bistro
- Viceroy Indian Cuisine
Best Italian food
Frugatti’s
FAVORITES
- Luigi’s Restaurant and Delicatessen
- Sorella Ristorante Italiano
Best Korean food
Crazy BBQ
FAVORITES
- Kalbi King
- Love Korean BBQ
Best local coffee
Covenant Coffee
FAVORITES
- Cafe Smitten
- Rig City Roasting Co.
Best local microbrew
Lengthwise Brewing Co.
FAVORITES
- Kern River Brewing Co.
- Temblor Brewing Co.
Best Mexican food
La Costa Mariscos
FAVORITES
- Mexicali Restaurant
- Vatos Tacos Grill & Cantina
Best new restaurant
Zama Latin American Cuisine
FAVORITES
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- Vatos Tacos Grill & Cantina (Ming Avenue)
Best patio/outdoor dining
Luigi’s Restaurant and Delicatessen
FAVORITES
- 24th Street Cafe
- Frugatti’s
Best pizza
Tony’s Pizza
FAVORITES
- Pizzaville USA
- Rusty’s Pizza Parlor
Best romantic restaurant
Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse
FAVORITES
- Frugatti’s
- KC Steakhouse
Best seafood
La Costa Mariscos
FAVORITES
- California Fish Grill
- Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill
Best steakhouse
Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse
FAVORITES
- Hungry Hunter Steakhouse
- KC Steakhouse
Best sushi
Jin Sushi
FAVORITES
- Kan Pai
- Love Sushi
Best tacos
Birria Bros
FAVORITES
- Taco Bros
- Vatos Tacos Grill & Cantina
Best takeout
Salty’s BBQ & Catering
FAVORITES
- Sequoia Sandwich Co.
- Victor’s Mexican Grill
Best teppanyaki/Japanese food
Kan Pai
FAVORITES
- Shogun Palace
- Tokyo Garden
Best Thai restaurant
Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine
FAVORITES
- Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
- Jasmine & The New Taste
Best vegetarian/vegan
Vida Vegan Eatery
FAVORITES
- Cafe Smitten
- Locale Farm to Table
Best Vietnamese food
Maui Pho
FAVORITES
- Pho Hut
- Rolls and Grill
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Best acupuncture
Frank S. Lu
FAVORITES
- Acupuncture & Herbs
- Montoya Physical Therapy and Wellness
Best aesthetics provider
Shweta Agarwal, M.D., a La Mode Luxury Aesthetics
FAVORITES
- Jennifer Tougas-Genova, MSN, R.N., FNP-C, Allure Aesthetics
- Melanie Reynolds, FNP-C, Empire Eye & Laser Center
Best allergist
Patrick Leung, M.D.
FAVORITES
- Eric J. Boren, M.D., FACAAI, FAAAAI
- Paula D. Ardron, M.D., Kaiser Permanente
Best cardiologist
Heart Vascular & Leg Center
FAVORITES
- Atul Aggarwal, M.D.
- Rasham Deep S. Sandhu, M.D.
Best chiropractor
Christopher Berry, D.C., Core Chiropractic + Wellness
FAVORITES
- Brent M. Musolf, D.C.
- Jason Sabol, D.C., QME, Active Life Chiropractic
Best dentist
Capital Dental Group
FAVORITES
- Chris Kiuftis, DDS, Brimhall Dental Group
- Thomas Frank, DDS
Best dermatologist
Geover Fernandez, M.D., dermatologist at CBCC
FAVORITES
- Jeffrey J. Crowley, M.D., Bakersfield Dermatology
- Jennifer Tougas-Genova, MSN, R.N., FNP-C, Allure Aesthetics
Best general practitioner
Rafael Huezo, M.D., Mint Health Clinics Bakersfield
FAVORITES
- William Farr, M.D., Farr Medical Group
- William Gilli, M.D.
Best gym
In-Shape
FAVORITES
- Drop Fitness
- LVL Fitness
Best hearing care
Costco Wholesale Hearing Aid Center
FAVORITES
- Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center
- Sam’s Club Hearing Aid Center
Best hospice
Hoffmann Hospice
FAVORITES
- Adventist Health Home Care Services
- Bakersfield Community Health Center
Best hospital
Dignity Health-Memorial Hospital
FAVORITES
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Dignity Health-Mercy Hospital Southwest
Best implant dentist
Center for Implant Dentistry
FAVORITES
- Adept Dental Group
- Andrew Dreyer, DDS, M.S.
Best medical group
Heart Vascular & Leg Center
FAVORITES
- Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
- Empire Eye & Laser Center
Best neurologist
Maheep Virdi, M.D.
FAVORITES
- Gregorio Pineda, M.D.
- Richard Alexan, M.D.
Best OB-GYN
Rebecca Rivera, M.D.
FAVORITES
- Gregory R. Klis, M.D.
- John R. Owens, M.D.
Best oncologist
Ravi Patel, M.D., CBCC
FAVORITES
- Ricardo Salas, M.D.
- Shawn Shambaugh, M.D., CBCC
Best ophthalmologist
Andrew A. Kao, M.D., Empire Eye & Laser Center
FAVORITES
- Daniel H. Chang, M.D., Central Valley Eye Care
- David B. Hair, M.D., FACS, Bakersfield Eye Institute
Best ophthalmologist group
Empire Eye & Laser Center
FAVORITES
- Bakersfield Eye Institute
- Premier Eyecare Optometric Center
Best optometrist
Margarita Huezo, O.D., Pinnacle Optometric Eye Care
FAVORITES
- Laura Huggins, O.D.
- Steve Ratty, O.D., Dr. Steve Ratty Optometrist Inc.
Best orthodontist
Cardall Orthodontics
FAVORITES
- Donald R. Montano, DDS, Montano Elevated Orthodontics
- Michael Thurman, DDS, Thurman Orthodontics
Best orthopedic doctor
David M. Fang, M.D.
FAVORITES
- Fadi S. Saied, D.O.
- Todd A. Shapiro, M.D.
Best pain management provider
Philip G. Khoury, D.O., Premier Pain Management
FAVORITES
- Anna Marie Frank, N.D., Happy Whole You
- Son Thai Dinh, M.D., Kaiser Permanente
Best pediatrician
Nimisha Amin, M.D., Southwest Pediatrics
FAVORITES
- Rosanna Vichuaco Abary, M.D., Kaiser Permanente
- Crystal Carney, M.D.
Best physical therapy group
Terrio Physical Therapy & Fitness
FAVORITES
- Pair & Marotta Physical Therapy
- SCOI Physical Therapy
Best plastic surgeon
Harinder Chahal, M.D., FACS, Empire Aesthetic Center
FAVORITES
- Vipul Dev, M.D., California Institute of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
- Darshan Shah, M.D., Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Best podiatrist
Diabetic Foot & Wound Center
FAVORITES
- Brandon Hawkins, DPM, Stockdale Podiatry Group
- John L. Etcheverry, DPM, FACFAS
Best urgent care
Accelerated Urgent Care
FAVORITES
- Priority Urgent Care
- Kaiser Permanente Stockdale Medical Offices Urgent Care
Best urologist
Robert L. Waguespack, M.D.
FAVORITES
- Bruce Stone, D.O., Dignity Health Urology Center-Southwest
- Ed Youngstrom, D.O.
Best veterinarian
Travis Thurman, DVM, Thurman Veterinary Center
FAVORITES
- Mark Holland, DVM, Southwest Veterinary Hospital
- Rose Rakow, DVM, Stiern Veterinary Hospital
Best yoga studio
Warrior 1 Yoga Spa & Cycle
FAVORITES
- Bakersfield Yoga
- Motiv8 Fitness
RETAIL
Best antique dealer
In Your Wildest Dreams
FAVORITES
- Central Park Antique Mall
- The She Shed by The Peachy Pig
Best new car dealer
Bill Wright Toyota
FAVORITES
- Motor City Buick GMC
- Motor City Lexus
Best florist
Log Cabin Florist
FAVORITES
- Garden District Flowers
- White Oaks Florist
Best furniture store
Urner’s
FAVORITES
- Archer the Storefront
- Mor Furniture for Less
Best gun store
Valley Gun
FAVORITES
- Dirty Bird Guns & Ammo
- Turner’s Outdoorsman
Best local shoe store
Guarantee Shoe Center
FAVORITES
- Boot Barn
- Emporium Western Store
Best locally owned apparel, men/women
Lemonade Locks Boutique
FAVORITES
- Emporium Western Store
- Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique
Best locally owned appliance
Urner's
FAVORITES
- Bob Johnston's Appliances
- Perla Appliances and Furniture
Best locally owned flooring/carpet
Carpet Outlet Plus
FAVORITES
- Bill Ray Tile
- Stockdale Tile
Best locally owned jewelry store
Knight’s Jewelers
FAVORITES
- Don Hall Jewelers
- Stockdale Jewelers
Best mattress
Urner's Z's Please Mattress
FAVORITES
- Costco
- Slagle’s
Best nursery
White Forest Nursery
FAVORITES
- Bolles Nursery Landscape
- Robby's Nursery
Best pet supply store
Self Serve Pet Spa
FAVORITES
- PetSmart
- Village Pet Market
Best shopping center
The Shops at River Walk
FAVORITES
- Northwest Promenade
- The Marketplace
Best tire store
America’s Tire
FAVORITES
- Big Brand Tire & Service
- Clerou Tire Co.
Best used car dealer
Bill Wright Toyota
FAVORITES
- CarMax
- Motor City Buick GMC
SERVICES
Best advertising agency
Barton Marketing Group
FAVORITES
- eMedia Marketing Solutions
- Heise Media
Best appliance repair
Bob Johnston's Appliances
FAVORITES
- All Appliance Repair
- Your Neighborhood Handyman
Best business law attorney
Robert Noriega, Young Wooldridge LLP
FAVORITES
- Belden Blaine Raytis LLP
- Klein DeNatale Goldner
Best car wash
Mister Car Wash
FAVORITES
- Mobile Detailing Bakersfield
- Sparkling Image Car Wash
Best carpet cleaning
Sun Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
FAVORITES
- Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning
- Tuff Carpet Cleaning
Best CPA
Richard Bowen, CPA, Bowen Accounting & Tax
FAVORITES
- Brown Armstrong
- Wren Kelly CPAs LLP
Best day care/preschool
Little Red School House
FAVORITES
- Olive Knolls Christian School
- Stockdale Christian Preschool
Best defense/DUI lawyer
H.A. Sala, Attorney at Law
FAVORITES
- Law Offices of Tony V. Lidgett
- Tim Hennessy, Hennessy Law Group
Best divorce lawyer/family law
Azemika & Azemika
FAVORITES
- Law Offices of Paige Etcheverry-Barnes
- XM Garcia, Attorney at Law
Best dry cleaner
Today Cleaners
FAVORITES
- New City Cleaners
- Waterfall Cleaners
Best electrical company
Pavletich Electric & Communications
FAVORITES
- A-C Electric Co.
- Ruebel Electric
Best escrow company
Ticor Title
FAVORITES
- Chicago Title Kern County
- Placer Title Co.
Best event planner
Fairy Godmother Events
FAVORITES
- JoRonCo Rentals
- Simply Chic Events by Irma Green
Best financial adviser
Dani O’Donnell, Barnes Wealth Management Group
FAVORITES
- Adam Mackall, Barnes Wealth Management Group
- Valley Strong Credit Union
Best financial institute
Valley Strong Credit Union
FAVORITES
- AltaOne Federal Credit Union
- Safe 1 Credit Union
Best funeral home
Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries
FAVORITES
- Monarch Life Stories
- Rubio’s Funeral Home
Best handyman
Mr. Fix-It Professional Handyman
FAVORITES
- Toolin' Around Handyman Services
- Your Neighborhood Handyman
Best heating/air
Oasis Air & Solar
FAVORITES
- Gallardo Air Conditioning & Heating
- Monarch Home Services
Best home improvement building contractor
Hardt Construction Services
FAVORITES
- DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
- Stockdale Kitchen & Bath
Best home security
Alpha Technologies & Alarm Systems Inc.
FAVORITES
- ADT Security Services
- Tel-Tec Security Systems
Best insurance agency
State Farm Insurance
FAVORITES
- Kern Golden Girls
- Vizion Integrated Insurance
Best interior design/decor
Kelly Archer Interiors
FAVORITES
- House of Moseley
- Rustic Trendz
Best IT services
LANPRO Systems Inc.
FAVORITES
- Applied Technology Group Inc.
- Grapevine MSP Technology Services
Best landscaping company
Monji Landscape Cos.
FAVORITES
- Bolles Nursery Landscape
- Lesaca Landscape Co.
Best law firm
Young Wooldridge LLP
FAVORITES
- Chain Cohn Clark
- Rodriguez & Associates
Best local automotive service
G&G Auto Repair
FAVORITES
- Clerou Tire Co.
- Fruitvale Automotive
Best local insurance agent
Frank Toscano, Vizion Integrated Insurance
FAVORITES
- Elizabeth Cardenas, State Farm Insurance
- Vonda Peralez, Kern Golden Girls
Best mortgage company
The Mortgage House
FAVORITES
- AltaOne Federal Credit Union
- Valley Strong Credit Union
Best new home builder
Castle & Cooke
FAVORITES
- Froehlich Signature Homes
- Modern Valley Construction
Best painting company
Steve Holloway Painting
FAVORITES
- Vargas Painting Service
- Zak Bolton Painting
Best personal injury lawyer
Thomas A. Brill, Young Wooldridge LLP
FAVORITES
- Chain Cohn Clark
- Daniel Rodriguez, Rodriguez & Associates
Best pest control
Bakersfield Pest Control
FAVORITES
- Clark Pest Control
- Killian Pest Control
Best plumbing service
Stan’s Discount Rooter & Plumbing Repair
FAVORITES
- Advanced Plumbing
- The Plumbing Doc
Best property management
Ascend Real Estate & Property Management
FAVORITES
- Basham Management
- Kelly & Eccleston Management
Best real estate agent
Sheeza Gordon, The Gordon Team
FAVORITES
- Jon Busby, Team Busby Real Estate
- Jeff Jackson, Jeff Jackson & Associates
Best real estate company
Premier Realty
FAVORITES
- Elite Realtors
- The Ryan Dobbs Real Estate Team
- Watson Realty
Best roofing company
BSW Roofing, Solar & Air
FAVORITES
- All Weather Roofing
- Wilson Brothers Roofing
Best solar company
Jeff Periera Home Energy
FAVORITES
- Stockdale Solar
- SunPower by Sun Solar
Best spa/aesthetics
EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa
FAVORITES
- Beautologie Costmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
- Empire Aesthetic Center, Empire Eye & Laser Center
Best specialty service
Hoffmann Hospice Grief Support Services
FAVORITES
- Empire Management Group
- Minuteman Press
Best tree trimmer
All Tree Care
FAVORITES
- Alspaw Tree Service
- General Tree Service
Best tutoring
Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield
FAVORITES
- Kern Literacy Council
- Tutoring Club of Bakersfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.