Best Community Theater

Fox Theater

Stars Theatre Restaurant

Gaslight Melodrama Theater

Best Kid/Family Entertainment

California Living Museum

The Blvd

Rocket Fizz Bakersfield

Best Local Band

Mento Buru

Korn

Joe Peters and the All Cash Band

Best Movie Theater

Studio Movie Grill

Maya Cinemas Bakersfield

Regal Edwards Theatre, The Marketplace

Best Museum/ Art Gallery

California Living Museum (CALM)

Kern County Museum

Bakersfield Museum of Art

Best Music Venue

Crystal Palace

Fox Theater

Mechanics Bank Arena

Best Nonprofit Event

HolidayLights at CALM

Hoffmann Hospice Light Up a Life

Campout Against Cancer

Best College

Bakersfield College

CSUB

Taft College

Best Golf Course

Seven Oaks Country Club

Bakersfield Country Club

Links at Riverlakes Ranch Golf Course

Best local Radio/News Personality

Matt & Aaron

Danny and Kait in the morning

Brent Michaels

Best locally owned place to work

Hoffmann Hospice Home

Garces Memorial High School

Safe 1 Credit Union

Best made in Bakersfield

Dewar's

Smith's Bakeries

Salty's BBQ & Catering

Best Place to Take Out-of-town Guests

Crystal Palace

Luigi's

WoolGrowers

Best Place to Worship

Valley Baptist Church

Valley Bible Fellowship

St. Francis

Best Private School

Garces Memorial High School

Bakersfield Christian High School

St. Francis Parish School

Best Retirement Home

Rosewood

The Village at Seven Oaks

Brookdale Riverwalk

Best TV personality

Aaron Perlman

Jim Scott

Mike Hart

Best Bakery

Smith’s Bakeries

Sweet Surrender

Baked Bake Shop

Best Bar

La Costa Mariscos

Lengthwise Brewery

Luigi’s

Best Basque

WoolGrowers

Benji’s

Pyrenees Cafe

Best BBQ

Salty's BBQ & Catering

Pork Chop and Bubba’s

Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli

Best Breakfast

24th Street Cafe

Old River Grill

Pappy's Coffee Shop, Inc

Best Brunch

Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

Hodel’s Country Dining

New Vintage Grill

Best Burger

In-N-Out Burger

Happy Jack's Hamburger & Pie Shop

Moo Creamery

Best Catering

Jake's Original Tex Mex Cafe

Salty’s BBQ

Hodel's

Best Chef

Chef Lino

Chef Meir Brown

Preeda Piamfa, Chef's Choice Noodle Bar

Best Chinese

Bill Lee’s Bamboo Chopsticks

Great Castle Chinese Restaurant

Chef's Choice Noodle Bar

Best Deli/Sandwich

Sequoia Sandwich Company

Caesar’s Deli

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Best Family Restaurant

Frugatti's

WoolGrowers

Luigi's

Best Food Truck

Birria Bros

Vatos Tacos

Fuegos Tacos

Best Frozen Treats

Dewar's

Rosemary’s

Moo Creamery

Best Happy Hour

Tahoe Joe's

Mexicali Restaurants

Yard House

Best Indian Cuisine Restaurant

Viceroy Indian Cuisine

Taj Mahal

Haveli Indian Grill

Best Italian

Frugatti's

Sorella's

Luigi’s

Best Korean Food

Kalbi King

Crazy BBQ

Love Korean BBQ

Best Local Coffee

Covenant Coffee

Cafe Smitten

Rig City Roasting Company

Best Local Microbrew

Lengthwise

Temblor

2nd Phase Brewing

Best Mexican Food

La Costa Mariscos

Mexicali

Rancho Grande Mex Grill

Best New Restaurant

Flame and Fire Brazilian Steakhouse

New Vintage Grill Truxtun

Guapos Tacos

Best Pizza

Tony’s Pizza

Rusty's Pizza Parlor

Pizzaville USA

Best Romantic Restaurant

Frugatti's

Flame and Fire Brazilian Steakhouse

KC Steakhouse

Best Seafood

La Costa Mariscos

Coconut Joe's Beach Grill

California Fish Grill

Best Steakhouse

Hungry Hunter Steakhouse

KC Steakhouse

Tahoe Joe's

Best Sushi

Jin Sushi

Kan Pai

Love Sushi

Best Tacos

Birria Bros

Vatos Tacos

Mexicali Restaurants

Best Take Out

Sequoia Sandwich Company

Salty’s BBQ

Flame and Skewer

Best Teppanyaki/ Japanese Food

Kan Pai

Tokyo Garden

Shogun Place

Best Thai Restaurant

Blue Elephant Thai

Chef's Choice Noodle Bar

Thai House Restaurant

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Vida Vegan

Cafe Smitten

Locale Farm to Table

Best Vietnamese Food

Maui Pho

Saigon Restaurant

Oh Noodles

Best Acupuncture

Frank S. Lu

Acupuncture & Herbs

Montoya Physical Therapy and Wellness

Best Aesthetics Doctor

Melanie Reynolds, Empire Eye and Laser Center

Jennifer Tougas-Genova, MSN, RN, FNP-C- Allure Aesthetics

Milan Shah M.D. -Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics

Best Allergist

Patrick Leung, M.D.

Paula D Ardron, M.D. | Kaiser Permanente

Eric J. Boren, M.D., FACAAI, FAAAAI

Best Cardiologist

Dr. Atul Aggarwal, M.D.

Caleb Thompson, M.D.

Dr. Tommy C. Lee, M.D.

Best Chiropractor

Christopher Berry, D.C. - Core Chiropractic + Wellness

Matthew G. Tatsuno - Tatsuno Chiropractic

Alpha Omega Wellness Center

Best Dentist

Dr. Chris Kiuftis - Brimhall Dental Group

Capital Dental Group

Woolf Dental

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Geover Fernandez - Dermatologist at CBCC

Ana Cardenas, M.D.

Jeffrey J. Crowley, M.D.

Best General Practitioner

William Farr, M.D. /Farr Medical Group

Mint Health Clinics Bakersfield, Rafael Huezo, M.D.

William Gilli, M.D. - Mesa West Medical

Best Gym

In Shape

LVL Fitness

Drop Fitness

Best Hearing Care

Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center

The House Institute Hearing Aid Centers - Bakersfield

Hearing Aid Today

Best Hospice

Hoffmann Hospice

Bristol Hospice - Formerly Optimal Hospice

Around the Clock

Best Hospital

Dignity Health - Memorial Hospital

Adventist Health Bakersfield

Bakersfield Heart Hospital

Best Implant Dentist

Dr. Andrew Dreyer

Center for Implant Dentisty

Brimhall Dental Group

Best Medical Group

Heart Vascular and Leg Center

Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center

Kaiser Permanente

Best Neurologist

Maheep Virdi, M.D.

Dr. Jeri Yvonne Williams, M.D.

Dr. Ian Armstrong, M.D.

Best OBGYN

Dr. Rebecca Rivera, M.D.

San Dimas Medical Group - Callie Blair

John R. Owens, M.D.

Best Oncologist

Dr. Ravi Patel - CBCC

Dr. Ajay Desai / Rio Bravo Cancer Center

Shawn Shambaugh, M.D. / CBCC

Best Ophthalmologist

Dr. Daniel H. Chang, M.D.

David B. Hair, M.D., FACS

Andrew A. Kao, M.D.

Best Ophthalmologist Group

Empire Eye and Laser Center

Advanced Center for Eyecare

Southwest Eye Care

Best Optometrist

Dr. Margarita Huezo

Vin T. Dang, O.D.

Dr. Steve Ratty Optometrists

Best Orthodontist

Cardall Orthodontics

Dr. Donald R. Montano - Montano Elevated Orthodontics

Dr. Michael Thurman - Thurman Orthodontics

Best Orthopedic Doctor

Mark L. Schamblin, M.D.

Dr. David M. Fang, M.D.

Chris Hamilton, M.D.

Best Pain Management Doctor

Philip G. Khoury, D.O. - Premier Pain Management

Dr. John L. Brazill, M.D.

Dr. Son T. Dinh, M.D.

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Javier Bustamante - Bakersfield Pediatrics

Dr. Onyinye E. Okezie, M.D.

Kaye T. Sykes, M.D.

Best Physical Therapy Group

Terrio Physical Therapy & Fitness

Glinn & Giordano Physical Therapy

SCOI Physical Therapy

Best Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Darshan Shah, M.D. - Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics

M. Brandon Freeman, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Vipul Dev - California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery

Best Podiatrist

Ruben Nieto, DPM

John L. Etcheverry, DPM, FACFAS

Dr. Brandon Hawkins - Stockdale Podiatry

Best Urgent Care

Accelerated Urgent Care

Priority Urgent Care

Sendas Northwest Urgent Care

Best Urologist

Dr. Robert L. Waguespack

Ed Youngstrom, D.O.

Shahab Hillyer, M.D.

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Travis Thurman - Thurman Veterinary Center

Dr. Kim Bonham - Stockdale Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Julie Mischke - Coffee Road Animal Hospital

Best Yoga Studio

Warrior 1 Yoga

Bakersfield Yoga

Solitude Healing Arts

Best Antique Dealer

In Your Wildest Dreams

Mill Creek Antique Mall

The She Shed by The Peachy Pig

Best New Car Dealer

Motor City Buick GMC

Bill Wright Toyota

Jim Burke Ford

Best Florist

Log Cabin Florist

White Oaks Florist

Garden District Flowers Inc.

Best Furniture Store

Urner's

The She Shed by The Peachy Pig

Archer The Store Front

Best Gun Store

Valley Gun

Dirty Bird Guns and Ammo

Bear Mountain Sports

Best Local Shoe Store

Guarantee Shoe Center

Emporium Western Store

Sole 2 Soul Sports

Best Locally Owned Apparel/ Men/ Women

Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique

Emporium Western Store

Victoria's

Best Locally Owned Appliance

Urner's

Bob Johnston’s Appliances

Montenegro Appliances

Best Locally Owned Flooring/Carpet

Carpet Outlet Plus

Stockdale Ceramic Tile Center Inc.

Bill Ray Tile

Best Locally Owned Jewelry Store

Knight's Jewelers

American Jewelry Company

Don Hall Jewelers

Best Mattress

Urner's Mattress

Slagles

Mattress Firm Bakersfield Ming

Best Nursery

Bolles Nursery Landscape

White Forest Nursery

Robby's Nursery

Best Pet Supply Store

The Village Pet Market

Petco

Roundup

Best Shopping Center

The Shops at River Walk

The Marketplace

Northwest Promenade

Best Tire Store

Clerou Tire Company Inc.

America's Tire

Carroll's Tire Warehouse

Best Used Car Dealer

Motor City Buick GMC

CarMax

Bill Wright Toyota

Best Advertising Agency

Barton Marketing Group

Heise Media

Emedia

Best Appliance Repair

Bob Johnston's Appliances

Quality Appliance Repair

Your Neighborhood Handyman

Best Business Law Attorney

Robert Noriega - Young Wooldridge, LLP

LeBeau Thelen, LLP

Jared Thompson - Brehmmer Law

Best Car Wash

Mister Car Wash

Sparkling Image Car Wash

Country Club Hand Car Wash

Best Carpet Cleaning

Sun Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Clean Sweep

Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning

Best CPA

Bowen Accounting & Tax (Richard Bowen, CPA)

Brown Armstrong

Justin D. Regan Accountancy Corp.

Best Daycare/ Preschool

Little Red School House

Olive Knolls Christian School

Stockdale Christian Preschool

Best Defense/DUI Lawyer

The Law Offices of Kyle J. Humphrey

Brehmer Law Corp.

Tim Hennessy

Best Divorce Lawyer/Family Law

Azemika & Azemika

Law Offices of Paige Etcheverry Barnes

Borton Petrini LLP Bakersfield Diana Christian

Best Dry Cleaner

Today Cleaners

New City Cleaners

Waterfall Cleaners

Best Electrical Company

Pavletich Electric & Communications

A-C Electric Company

Rankin Electric

Best Escrow Company

Chicago Title Kern County

Ticor Title

Placer Title Company

Best Event Planner

Fairy Godmother Events

JoRonCo Rentals

Oh So Purdy Event Coordinating and Design

Best Financial Adviser

Dani O’Donnell - Barnes Wealth Management

Moneywise Wealth Management

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Advisor Blake Goehring

Best Financial Institute

Valley Strong Credit Union

Safe 1 Credit Union

AltaOne Federal Credit Union

Best Funeral Home

Greenlawn

Rubio's Funeral Home

Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary

Best Handyman

Mr. Fix-It Professional Handyman Services

Your Neighborhood Handyman

Bakersfield Home Repair

Best Heating/Air

Monarch Home Services

Oasis Heating & Solar

Bland Company

Best Home Improvement Building Contractor

Hardt Construction Services

Stockdale Kitchen and Bath

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

Best Home Security

Tel-Tec Security Systems

ADT Security Services

Alpha Technologies & Alarm Systems, Inc.

Best Insurance Agency

Personal Express Insurance

Vizion Integtrated Insurance Agency Inc

Elizabeth Cardenas - State Farm Insurance Agent

Best Interior Design/Decor

House of Moseley

Kelly Archer

Bratcher Home & Design

Best IT Services

Grapevine MSP Technology Services

LANPRO Systems, Inc

Applied Technology Group Inc.

Best Landscaping Company

Monji Landscape Co.

Cricklewood Secret Garden

Stockdale Landscape, LLC

Best Law Firm

Young Wooldridge, LLP

Chain Cohn Clark

Rodriguez and Associates

Best Local Automotive Service

G & G Auto Repair

Motor City Buick GMC

Fruitvale Automotive

Best Local Insurance Agent

Trenea Smart - GEICO Insurance

Frank Toscano - Vizion Integtrated Insurance Agency Inc

Darlene Denison - State Farm

Best Mortgage Company

The Mortgage House

Safe 1 Credit Union

Signature Home Lending

Best New Home Builder

Castle & Cooke

Froehlich Signature Homes

Modern Valley Construction

Best Painting Company

Steve Holloway Painting

Zak Bolton Painting

Brad Valdez Painting

Best Personal Injury Lawyer

Thomas A. Brill - Young Wooldridge, LLP

Chain Cohn Clark

Daniel Rodriguez

Best Pest Control

Killian Pest Control

Clark Pest Control

Oxley Pest Control, Inc.

Best Plumbing Service

Stan's Discount Rooter & Plumbing Repair, Inc.

The Plumbing Doctor

Advanced Plumbing Service

Best Property Management

Kelly & Eccleston Management

Basham Management

Watson Property Management

Best Real Estate Agent

Sheeza Gordon - The Gordon Team

Jon Busby - Team Busby Real Estate

Marvin Bush / Premier Realty

Best Real Estate Company

Watson Realty

Premier Realty

Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors

Best Roofing Company

BSW Roofing

All Weather Roofing

Wilson Brothers Roofing

Best Solar Company

SunPower By Sun Solar

Stockdale Solar

Jeff Periera Home Energy

Best Spa/Esthetics

EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa

Allure Aesthetics

Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics

Best Specialty Service

Minuteman Press

Empire Management Group

Fab 5 Yard Cards

Best Tree Trimmer

General Tree Service

Alspaw Tree Service

All Tree Care

Best Tutoring

Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield

Kern Tutoring

Tutoring Club of Bakersfield