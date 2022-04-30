Best Community Theater
Fox Theater
Favorites
Stars Theatre Restaurant
Gaslight Melodrama Theater
Best Kid/Family Entertainment
California Living Museum
Favorites
The Blvd
Rocket Fizz Bakersfield
Best Local Band
Mento Buru
Favorites
Korn
Joe Peters and the All Cash Band
Best Movie Theater
Studio Movie Grill
Favorites
Maya Cinemas Bakersfield
Regal Edwards Theatre, The Marketplace
Best Museum/ Art Gallery
California Living Museum (CALM)
Favorites
Kern County Museum
Bakersfield Museum of Art
Best Music Venue
Crystal Palace
Favorites
Fox Theater
Mechanics Bank Arena
Best Nonprofit Event
HolidayLights at CALM
Favorites
Hoffmann Hospice Light Up a Life
Campout Against Cancer
Best College
Bakersfield College
Favorites
CSUB
Taft College
Best Golf Course
Seven Oaks Country Club
Favorites
Bakersfield Country Club
Links at Riverlakes Ranch Golf Course
Best local Radio/News Personality
Matt & Aaron
Favorites
Danny and Kait in the morning
Brent Michaels
Best locally owned place to work
Hoffmann Hospice Home
Favorites
Garces Memorial High School
Safe 1 Credit Union
Best made in Bakersfield
Dewar's
Favorites
Smith's Bakeries
Salty's BBQ & Catering
Best Place to Take Out-of-town Guests
Crystal Palace
Favorites
Luigi's
WoolGrowers
Best Place to Worship
Valley Baptist Church
Favorites
Valley Bible Fellowship
St. Francis
Best Private School
Garces Memorial High School
Favorites
Bakersfield Christian High School
St. Francis Parish School
Best Retirement Home
Rosewood
Favorites
The Village at Seven Oaks
Brookdale Riverwalk
Best TV personality
Aaron Perlman
Favorites
Jim Scott
Mike Hart
Best Bakery
Smith’s Bakeries
Favorites
Sweet Surrender
Baked Bake Shop
Best Bar
La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
Lengthwise Brewery
Luigi’s
Best Basque
WoolGrowers
Favorites
Benji’s
Pyrenees Cafe
Best BBQ
Salty's BBQ & Catering
Favorites
Pork Chop and Bubba’s
Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli
Best Breakfast
24th Street Cafe
Favorites
Old River Grill
Pappy's Coffee Shop, Inc
Best Brunch
Buck Owens' Crystal Palace
Favorites
Hodel’s Country Dining
New Vintage Grill
Best Burger
In-N-Out Burger
Favorites
Happy Jack's Hamburger & Pie Shop
Moo Creamery
Best Catering
Jake's Original Tex Mex Cafe
Favorites
Salty’s BBQ
Hodel's
Best Chef
Chef Lino
Favorites
Chef Meir Brown
Preeda Piamfa, Chef's Choice Noodle Bar
Best Chinese
Bill Lee’s Bamboo Chopsticks
Favorites
Great Castle Chinese Restaurant
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar
Best Deli/Sandwich
Sequoia Sandwich Company
Favorites
Caesar’s Deli
Jersey Mike’s Subs
Best Family Restaurant
Frugatti's
Favorites
WoolGrowers
Luigi's
Best Food Truck
Birria Bros
Favorites
Vatos Tacos
Fuegos Tacos
Best Frozen Treats
Dewar's
Favorites
Rosemary’s
Moo Creamery
Best Happy Hour
Tahoe Joe's
Favorites
Mexicali Restaurants
Yard House
Best Indian Cuisine Restaurant
Viceroy Indian Cuisine
Favorites
Taj Mahal
Haveli Indian Grill
Best Italian
Frugatti's
Favorites
Sorella's
Luigi’s
Best Korean Food
Kalbi King
Favorites
Crazy BBQ
Love Korean BBQ
Best Local Coffee
Covenant Coffee
Favorites
Cafe Smitten
Rig City Roasting Company
Best Local Microbrew
Lengthwise
Favorites
Temblor
2nd Phase Brewing
Best Mexican Food
La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
Mexicali
Rancho Grande Mex Grill
Best New Restaurant
Flame and Fire Brazilian Steakhouse
Favorites
New Vintage Grill Truxtun
Guapos Tacos
Best Pizza
Tony’s Pizza
Favorites
Rusty's Pizza Parlor
Pizzaville USA
Best Romantic Restaurant
Frugatti's
Favorites
Flame and Fire Brazilian Steakhouse
KC Steakhouse
Best Seafood
La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
Coconut Joe's Beach Grill
California Fish Grill
Best Steakhouse
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse
Favorites
KC Steakhouse
Tahoe Joe's
Best Sushi
Jin Sushi
Favorites
Kan Pai
Love Sushi
Best Tacos
Birria Bros
Favorites
Vatos Tacos
Mexicali Restaurants
Best Take Out
Sequoia Sandwich Company
Favorites
Salty’s BBQ
Flame and Skewer
Best Teppanyaki/ Japanese Food
Kan Pai
Favorites
Tokyo Garden
Shogun Place
Best Thai Restaurant
Blue Elephant Thai
Favorites
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar
Thai House Restaurant
Best Vegetarian/Vegan
Vida Vegan
Favorites
Cafe Smitten
Locale Farm to Table
Best Vietnamese Food
Maui Pho
Favorites
Saigon Restaurant
Oh Noodles
Best Acupuncture
Frank S. Lu
Favorites
Acupuncture & Herbs
Montoya Physical Therapy and Wellness
Best Aesthetics Doctor
Melanie Reynolds, Empire Eye and Laser Center
Favorites
Jennifer Tougas-Genova, MSN, RN, FNP-C- Allure Aesthetics
Milan Shah M.D. -Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Best Allergist
Patrick Leung, M.D.
Favorites
Paula D Ardron, M.D. | Kaiser Permanente
Eric J. Boren, M.D., FACAAI, FAAAAI
Best Cardiologist
Dr. Atul Aggarwal, M.D.
Favorites
Caleb Thompson, M.D.
Dr. Tommy C. Lee, M.D.
Best Chiropractor
Christopher Berry, D.C. - Core Chiropractic + Wellness
Favorites
Matthew G. Tatsuno - Tatsuno Chiropractic
Alpha Omega Wellness Center
Best Dentist
Dr. Chris Kiuftis - Brimhall Dental Group
Favorites
Capital Dental Group
Woolf Dental
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Geover Fernandez - Dermatologist at CBCC
Favorites
Ana Cardenas, M.D.
Jeffrey J. Crowley, M.D.
Best General Practitioner
William Farr, M.D. /Farr Medical Group
Favorites
Mint Health Clinics Bakersfield, Rafael Huezo, M.D.
William Gilli, M.D. - Mesa West Medical
Best Gym
In Shape
Favorites
LVL Fitness
Drop Fitness
Best Hearing Care
Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center
Favorites
The House Institute Hearing Aid Centers - Bakersfield
Hearing Aid Today
Best Hospice
Hoffmann Hospice
Favorites
Bristol Hospice - Formerly Optimal Hospice
Around the Clock
Best Hospital
Dignity Health - Memorial Hospital
Favorites
Adventist Health Bakersfield
Bakersfield Heart Hospital
Best Implant Dentist
Dr. Andrew Dreyer
Favorites
Center for Implant Dentisty
Brimhall Dental Group
Best Medical Group
Heart Vascular and Leg Center
Favorites
Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
Kaiser Permanente
Best Neurologist
Maheep Virdi, M.D.
Favorites
Dr. Jeri Yvonne Williams, M.D.
Dr. Ian Armstrong, M.D.
Best OBGYN
Dr. Rebecca Rivera, M.D.
Favorites
San Dimas Medical Group - Callie Blair
John R. Owens, M.D.
Best Oncologist
Dr. Ravi Patel - CBCC
Favorites
Dr. Ajay Desai / Rio Bravo Cancer Center
Shawn Shambaugh, M.D. / CBCC
Best Ophthalmologist
Dr. Daniel H. Chang, M.D.
Favorites
David B. Hair, M.D., FACS
Andrew A. Kao, M.D.
Best Ophthalmologist Group
Empire Eye and Laser Center
Favorites
Advanced Center for Eyecare
Southwest Eye Care
Best Optometrist
Dr. Margarita Huezo
Favorites
Vin T. Dang, O.D.
Dr. Steve Ratty Optometrists
Best Orthodontist
Cardall Orthodontics
Favorites
Dr. Donald R. Montano - Montano Elevated Orthodontics
Dr. Michael Thurman - Thurman Orthodontics
Best Orthopedic Doctor
Mark L. Schamblin, M.D.
Favorites
Dr. David M. Fang, M.D.
Chris Hamilton, M.D.
Best Pain Management Doctor
Philip G. Khoury, D.O. - Premier Pain Management
Favorites
Dr. John L. Brazill, M.D.
Dr. Son T. Dinh, M.D.
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Javier Bustamante - Bakersfield Pediatrics
Favorites
Dr. Onyinye E. Okezie, M.D.
Kaye T. Sykes, M.D.
Best Physical Therapy Group
Terrio Physical Therapy & Fitness
Favorites
Glinn & Giordano Physical Therapy
SCOI Physical Therapy
Best Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Darshan Shah, M.D. - Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Favorites
M. Brandon Freeman, M.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Vipul Dev - California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery
Best Podiatrist
Ruben Nieto, DPM
Favorites
John L. Etcheverry, DPM, FACFAS
Dr. Brandon Hawkins - Stockdale Podiatry
Best Urgent Care
Accelerated Urgent Care
Favorites
Priority Urgent Care
Sendas Northwest Urgent Care
Best Urologist
Dr. Robert L. Waguespack
Favorites
Ed Youngstrom, D.O.
Shahab Hillyer, M.D.
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Travis Thurman - Thurman Veterinary Center
Favorites
Dr. Kim Bonham - Stockdale Veterinary Hospital
Dr. Julie Mischke - Coffee Road Animal Hospital
Best Yoga Studio
Warrior 1 Yoga
Favorites
Bakersfield Yoga
Solitude Healing Arts
Best Antique Dealer
In Your Wildest Dreams
Favorites
Mill Creek Antique Mall
The She Shed by The Peachy Pig
Best New Car Dealer
Motor City Buick GMC
Favorites
Bill Wright Toyota
Jim Burke Ford
Best Florist
Log Cabin Florist
Favorites
White Oaks Florist
Garden District Flowers Inc.
Best Furniture Store
Urner's
Favorites
The She Shed by The Peachy Pig
Archer The Store Front
Best Gun Store
Valley Gun
Favorites
Dirty Bird Guns and Ammo
Bear Mountain Sports
Best Local Shoe Store
Guarantee Shoe Center
Favorites
Emporium Western Store
Sole 2 Soul Sports
Best Locally Owned Apparel/ Men/ Women
Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique
Favorites
Emporium Western Store
Victoria's
Best Locally Owned Appliance
Urner's
Favorites
Bob Johnston’s Appliances
Montenegro Appliances
Best Locally Owned Flooring/Carpet
Carpet Outlet Plus
Favorites
Stockdale Ceramic Tile Center Inc.
Bill Ray Tile
Best Locally Owned Jewelry Store
Knight's Jewelers
Favorites
American Jewelry Company
Don Hall Jewelers
Best Mattress
Urner's Mattress
Favorites
Slagles
Mattress Firm Bakersfield Ming
Best Nursery
Bolles Nursery Landscape
Favorites
White Forest Nursery
Robby's Nursery
Best Pet Supply Store
The Village Pet Market
Favorites
Petco
Roundup
Best Shopping Center
The Shops at River Walk
Favorites
The Marketplace
Northwest Promenade
Best Tire Store
Clerou Tire Company Inc.
Favorites
America's Tire
Carroll's Tire Warehouse
Best Used Car Dealer
Motor City Buick GMC
Favorites
CarMax
Bill Wright Toyota
Best Advertising Agency
Barton Marketing Group
Favorites
Heise Media
Emedia
Best Appliance Repair
Bob Johnston's Appliances
Favorites
Quality Appliance Repair
Your Neighborhood Handyman
Best Business Law Attorney
Robert Noriega - Young Wooldridge, LLP
Favorites
LeBeau Thelen, LLP
Jared Thompson - Brehmmer Law
Best Car Wash
Mister Car Wash
Favorites
Sparkling Image Car Wash
Country Club Hand Car Wash
Best Carpet Cleaning
Sun Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Favorites
Clean Sweep
Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning
Best CPA
Bowen Accounting & Tax (Richard Bowen, CPA)
Favorites
Brown Armstrong
Justin D. Regan Accountancy Corp.
Best Daycare/ Preschool
Little Red School House
Favorites
Olive Knolls Christian School
Stockdale Christian Preschool
Best Defense/DUI Lawyer
The Law Offices of Kyle J. Humphrey
Favorites
Brehmer Law Corp.
Tim Hennessy
Best Divorce Lawyer/Family Law
Azemika & Azemika
Favorites
Law Offices of Paige Etcheverry Barnes
Borton Petrini LLP Bakersfield Diana Christian
Best Dry Cleaner
Today Cleaners
Favorites
New City Cleaners
Waterfall Cleaners
Best Electrical Company
Pavletich Electric & Communications
Favorites
A-C Electric Company
Rankin Electric
Best Escrow Company
Chicago Title Kern County
Favorites
Ticor Title
Placer Title Company
Best Event Planner
Fairy Godmother Events
Favorites
JoRonCo Rentals
Oh So Purdy Event Coordinating and Design
Best Financial Adviser
Dani O’Donnell - Barnes Wealth Management
Favorites
Moneywise Wealth Management
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Advisor Blake Goehring
Best Financial Institute
Valley Strong Credit Union
Favorites
Safe 1 Credit Union
AltaOne Federal Credit Union
Best Funeral Home
Greenlawn
Favorites
Rubio's Funeral Home
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
Best Handyman
Mr. Fix-It Professional Handyman Services
Favorites
Your Neighborhood Handyman
Bakersfield Home Repair
Best Heating/Air
Monarch Home Services
Favorites
Oasis Heating & Solar
Bland Company
Best Home Improvement Building Contractor
Hardt Construction Services
Favorites
Stockdale Kitchen and Bath
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
Best Home Security
Tel-Tec Security Systems
Favorites
ADT Security Services
Alpha Technologies & Alarm Systems, Inc.
Best Insurance Agency
Personal Express Insurance
Favorites
Vizion Integtrated Insurance Agency Inc
Elizabeth Cardenas - State Farm Insurance Agent
Best Interior Design/Decor
House of Moseley
Favorites
Kelly Archer
Bratcher Home & Design
Best IT Services
Grapevine MSP Technology Services
Favorites
LANPRO Systems, Inc
Applied Technology Group Inc.
Best Landscaping Company
Monji Landscape Co.
Favorites
Cricklewood Secret Garden
Stockdale Landscape, LLC
Best Law Firm
Young Wooldridge, LLP
Favorites
Chain Cohn Clark
Rodriguez and Associates
Best Local Automotive Service
G & G Auto Repair
Favorites
Motor City Buick GMC
Fruitvale Automotive
Best Local Insurance Agent
Trenea Smart - GEICO Insurance
Favorites
Frank Toscano - Vizion Integtrated Insurance Agency Inc
Darlene Denison - State Farm
Best Mortgage Company
The Mortgage House
Favorites
Safe 1 Credit Union
Signature Home Lending
Best New Home Builder
Castle & Cooke
Favorites
Froehlich Signature Homes
Modern Valley Construction
Best Painting Company
Steve Holloway Painting
Favorites
Zak Bolton Painting
Brad Valdez Painting
Best Personal Injury Lawyer
Thomas A. Brill - Young Wooldridge, LLP
Favorites
Chain Cohn Clark
Daniel Rodriguez
Best Pest Control
Killian Pest Control
Favorites
Clark Pest Control
Oxley Pest Control, Inc.
Best Plumbing Service
Stan's Discount Rooter & Plumbing Repair, Inc.
Favorites
The Plumbing Doctor
Advanced Plumbing Service
Best Property Management
Kelly & Eccleston Management
Favorites
Basham Management
Watson Property Management
Best Real Estate Agent
Sheeza Gordon - The Gordon Team
Favorites
Jon Busby - Team Busby Real Estate
Marvin Bush / Premier Realty
Best Real Estate Company
Watson Realty
Favorites
Premier Realty
Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors
Best Roofing Company
BSW Roofing
Favorites
All Weather Roofing
Wilson Brothers Roofing
Best Solar Company
SunPower By Sun Solar
Favorites
Stockdale Solar
Jeff Periera Home Energy
Best Spa/Esthetics
EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa
Favorites
Allure Aesthetics
Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Best Specialty Service
Minuteman Press
Favorites
Empire Management Group
Fab 5 Yard Cards
Best Tree Trimmer
General Tree Service
Favorites
Alspaw Tree Service
All Tree Care
Best Tutoring
Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield
Favorites
Kern Tutoring
Tutoring Club of Bakersfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.